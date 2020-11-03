Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knew summer signing Diogo Jota would fit into his side quickly and that is why he has not held him back.

The Reds boss has in the past introduced many of his new arrivals gradually, giving them time to acclimatise to their new surroundings and style of play, but the £45 million man has not needed such handling.

The Portugal international has scored five times in nine appearances since his move from Wolves, has three in his last three and is two short of registering 50 for English clubs.

His 43 for Wolves came at the rate of one every three matches and he is averaging a goal in less than two currently, but it is the ease with which he has slotted in which has pleased Klopp.

“He’s good! He’s how players should be when they join us. He’s in the best age, 23, already experienced and played a lot of Premier League football,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Atalanta in Bergamo.

“We never hold players back in the beginning. It’s just that players usually need time to adapt.

“I knew before that it would not take too long for him because of the way Wolves are playing.

“They play a different system but the intensity level for Wolves is always incredibly high.

“There might be only one player who has to defend slightly less, [Raul] Jimenez, but the boys on the wings they have to run like crazy so it was clear physically that he was going to be fine.

“Technically we saw that he was good, then all the rest was about finding your feet in a new environment and the boys always make it easy for the new signings.

“He’s a really good boy and a really good signing. That’s the situation.”

Liverpool’s established players have welcomed Jota into the dressing room and he has reciprocated by making important interventions, including two winners and the important breakthrough goal against Midtjylland last week in his last three matches.

“Really positive on and off the pitch,” defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said.

“He is a really nice lad. He’s settled and been able to mingle with the group and settle into the team straight away.

“It is not always easy to settle so quickly, but he has adapted to how we and the manager want him to play.”