BERGAMO, ITALY - Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota sees his shot saved during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Atalanta BC and Liverpool FC at the Stadio di Bergamo. (Pic by Simone Arveda/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool – As it happened

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool travel to Bergamo, facing an Atalanta side that exceeded all expectations in last season’s Champions League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Stadio di Bergamo is 8pm (UK), the referee is Ovidiu Hategan (ROU).

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Mojica; Gomez; Zapata, Muriel

Subs: Gollini, Rossi, Depaoli, Ilicic, Lammers, Malinovsky, Miranchuk, Pessina, Romero, Ruggeri, Scalvini, Traore

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R.Williams, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Milner, Keita, Cain, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi, Firmino

🎁 Looking for a Liverpool themed Christmas present? Order the Liverpool Mishmash poster — the glorious history of the Reds told in hundreds of stunning illustrations.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments