During a series of talks with Wolves over the summer, which resulted in Diogo Jota signing and Ki-Jana Hoever leaving, Liverpool rejected an approach for Neco Williams.

Liverpool and Wolves have developed a positive relationship in recent years, and this was boosted in the transfer window with two moves back and forth.

Hoever joined Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in a deal worth up to £13.5 million, while Jota headed to Anfield for an eventual £45 million, with the Reds only paying around £4 million up front.

But it appears Hoever was not Wolves’ first choice, or at least they simply enquired as to the availability of Jurgen Klopp‘s two promising backup right-backs with the hope of signing one.

According to the Times the Midlands club enquired about both Williams and Rhian Brewster during negotiations, with both turned down.

This came after the sale of Matt Doherty to Tottenham, with Nuno eager to bring in another option who could operate in a front-footed role in his wing-back system, but Williams had already signed a new five-year deal with the Reds.

It is likely that Wolves would have looked to bring the Wales international to Molineux on loan, but it can be argued that all parties are better off with the deals that transpired.

Hoever is understandably behind former Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo in the pecking order, but has been in Wolves’ matchday squad for all but one game since he made the switch in September, featuring twice.

Meanwhile, though it may be a slower start than Williams would have hoped, with Trent Alexander-Arnold starting every game in the Premier League and Champions League, the 19-year-old has made the matchday squad for 10 of 13 games so far.

He started in the Community Shield and in the clashes with Lincoln and Arsenal in the League Cup, and made his Champions League debut off the bench in the 5-0 win over Atalanta.

Patience is required as not every right-back can develop as swiftly as Alexander-Arnold, but Klopp clearly has faith that Williams can eventually be a regular in his side.

Turning down Wolves’ approach is evidence of that, though it would not be a surprise to see further deals between the two sides – particular as Jota proves their stars can step up to the level needed.