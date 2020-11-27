Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Adam Lallana remains in the hearts and minds of all those at Anfield – but it’ll all be on hold for 90 minutes on Saturday.

Klopp could be reunited with Lallana, one of his former favourites, on the south coast just four months after the midfielder left Anfield following their Premier League title win.

The 32-year-old requires a late fitness test on a groin problem but the Reds boss fully expects him to be ready to take on his former team-mates.

“We still miss him but it is not easy to miss Adam Lallana because pretty much everyone at the club still has contact with him – not this week so much but he is a friend for life,” he said.

“We are not 100 per cent sure if he can play – he didn’t tell anyone – because last week he had to leave the pitch with a groin issue if I’m right.

“I would expect him to be on the pitch tomorrow and then for 90 minutes I know him well enough that Adam will put friendship aside and then after the game we will be friends again. That is the nice thing with friends.”

Klopp hopes Jordan Henderson will be available after the midfielder returned to training on Thursday after a thigh injury sustained on international duty.