BERGAMO, ITALY - Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Atalanta BC and Liverpool FC at the Stadio di Bergamo. (Pic by Simone Arveda/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Outrageous from Jota”, “Perfect European away performance” – Fans react as Liverpool hit Atalanta for 5

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s scintillating five-star display at Atalanta ensured they hold a commanding position atop of Group D, and there was plenty to applaud for fans on a memorable European night.

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

Champions League Group Stage (3), Stadio di Bergamo
November 3, 2020

Goals: Jota 16’, 33’, 54’, Salah 47’, Mane 49’

The halfway point offered the chance to solidify their place atop of Group D, and Liverpool did just that in a stunning show of attacking prowess.

And it all started with the man of the moment in Diogo Jota, with two sumptuous first-half strikes to continuing his rich vein of form in front of goal.

The first came thanks to a brilliant run off the shoulder of the defender and a deft dink into the corner, while the second saw Joe Gomez’s long-ball superbly latched onto with precision and power. Talk about an instant impact.

The Reds were not finished there, however, as three goals were added in the nine minutes which followed half-time, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane joining Jota as the latter secured his hat-trick.

Despite both sides having their chances throughout the second 45, neither team would find the net but the scoreline did enable Klopp to safely call on all five substitutes.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the brilliant victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Jota was rightly the talk of the town with a stunning hat-trick display…

“Magnificent by Jota! He is like Zorro, dancing, carving his J on the shirts of dizzy defenders!”

Magnus on the forums.

 

The midfield trio also earned praise for their industry & leadership…

 

And it was an attacking performance to savour on a memorable European night…

 

Overall, a clean sheet & 3 points amid continuous setbacks made it one for the books…

“Never won in Italy you said. Klopp took it personally.”

Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

“Best performance since lockdown. Keeper back to his best and jota already looks a bargain.”

Dara McCarthy on Facebook.

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

The perfect gift for any Liverpool fan, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster tells the glorious history of the Reds through hundreds of illustrations.

SHOP NOW FOR CHRISTMAS
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments