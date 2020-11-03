Liverpool’s scintillating five-star display at Atalanta ensured they hold a commanding position atop of Group D, and there was plenty to applaud for fans on a memorable European night.

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

Champions League Group Stage (3), Stadio di Bergamo

November 3, 2020

Goals: Jota 16’, 33’, 54’, Salah 47’, Mane 49’

The halfway point offered the chance to solidify their place atop of Group D, and Liverpool did just that in a stunning show of attacking prowess.

And it all started with the man of the moment in Diogo Jota, with two sumptuous first-half strikes to continuing his rich vein of form in front of goal.

The first came thanks to a brilliant run off the shoulder of the defender and a deft dink into the corner, while the second saw Joe Gomez’s long-ball superbly latched onto with precision and power. Talk about an instant impact.

The Reds were not finished there, however, as three goals were added in the nine minutes which followed half-time, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane joining Jota as the latter secured his hat-trick.

Despite both sides having their chances throughout the second 45, neither team would find the net but the scoreline did enable Klopp to safely call on all five substitutes.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the brilliant victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Jota was rightly the talk of the town with a stunning hat-trick display…

I was unsure when we signed Jota. He's turned me from a doubter to a firm believer! He's on fire, brilliant run and finish! ???#LFC #ATALIV — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) November 3, 2020

Ok. This is madness. SIX goals in 10 days. That's a goal every 1.66 days. I'm just shaking my head at this point. https://t.co/FvYi5e8yWv — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) November 3, 2020

Imagine what Jota’s going to be like when he’s settled in! — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) November 3, 2020

“Magnificent by Jota! He is like Zorro, dancing, carving his J on the shirts of dizzy defenders!” – Magnus on the forums.

That is absolutely outrageous from Jota. What a player. What a signing. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) November 3, 2020

Diogo Jota's 5th career hat-trick, 3 of which have come in Europe in the last 10 months and 23 days. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) November 3, 2020

Jota is basically the centre-forward version of Andy Roberston. Edge, tenacity, stamina and an uncanny knack to make opponents despise him. Great stuff. #LFC — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) November 3, 2020

Biggest compliment you could pay Jota is that he has genuinely improved, and comfortably added to, arguably the best front three in the world. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 3, 2020

Diogo Jota is the fifth Liverpool player with a Champions League hat trick. ? ?? Diogo Jota

?? Sadio Mané

?? Philippe Coutinho

?? Yossi Benayoun

??????? Michael Owen — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) November 3, 2020

Loving the lack of celebrating goals from #Jota too. Almost an air of inevitability about him. He knows how good he is. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) November 3, 2020

The midfield trio also earned praise for their industry & leadership…

I didn't realise how loud Jordan Henderson was during games. He was constantly shouting instructions, giving praise etc. throughout that first half. Superb captain! — Sebastian 'Tino' (@Tino_LFC) November 3, 2020

I love Jordan & he’s one of my good friends but his screeching during games is so annoying ? can’t wait till fans are back and I can’t hear him as much! — David Meyler ? (@DavidMeyler) November 3, 2020

Can we all just appreciate Georginio Wijnaldum’s performance in recent games. He deserves all the credit after receiving a lot of stick. — Utkarsh Jos (@UtkarshJos) November 3, 2020

Liverpool players are very strong. They’re winning every tussle. Gini Wijnaldum especially, with that gymnasts core strength. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 3, 2020

Curtis Jones is such an impressive player… when you see him on the field you forget that he is just 19 years old — Jaden Freeman (@JadenAbstrakt) November 3, 2020

Henderson is the heart of Liverpool. hearing him on the pitch telling everyone there roles an orders and talking throughout the game to all players. That’s my captain. True Champion?? — YNWA (@LFCoffice) November 3, 2020

Absolutely outrageous pressing that from Gini. — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) November 3, 2020

And it was an attacking performance to savour on a memorable European night…

Holy hell. Sadio Mane. The football. These finishes ? — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 3, 2020

Salah, Mane and Firmino Plus Jota pic.twitter.com/2oEd9HW08a — Kelly Cates (@KellyCates) November 3, 2020

Mohamed Salah now has three assists against Atalanta in his career – only against Arsenal (4) does he have more. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) November 3, 2020

When Liverpool are like that they are an absolutely horrible team to play against. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) November 3, 2020

This is one of Liverpool’s best European away performances under Klopp. Every single goal has been sensational. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 3, 2020

Not many better sights in football than Mohamed Salah running with the ball at his feet on the counter-attack. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) November 3, 2020

Please. I’m begging you. Have all the Liverpool players race and televise it I will pay you so much money. How is Salah that fast — nate (@natefc) November 3, 2020

Overall, a clean sheet & 3 points amid continuous setbacks made it one for the books…

No Van Dijk, Matip, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Chamberlain, Firmino. Absolutely no problem. Sensational from start to finish; controlled, clinical, electric. Gomez & Williams brilliant. Midfield class. Jota, Salah & Mane at their devastating best. Perfect European away performance. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 3, 2020

Liverpool CRISIS continues as they lead 5-0 away to one of the Champions League's most exciting teams on a run of three consecutive CL group game WINS in 2020-21 without conceding a goal. Can it get any WORSE for Klopp's stricken, injury-ridden team? — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) November 3, 2020

“Never won in Italy you said. Klopp took it personally.” – Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

Stunning performance that. The most complete 90 minutes Liverpool have played in 2020. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) November 3, 2020

Klopp's Liverpool continue to reveal their hidden depths. Youth, experience and unbelievable quality everywhere. Atalanta so open, but Reds punished them. Jota incredible. Hope he's ok #ATALIV — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) November 3, 2020

Fantastic performance and result. Confidence boosting win. — Red (@TaintlessRed) November 3, 2020

“Best performance since lockdown. Keeper back to his best and jota already looks a bargain.” – Dara McCarthy on Facebook.

That was sensational. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) November 3, 2020