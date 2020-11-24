Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph was not a story of 38 games but rather the culmination of years of development and shared experiences, as brilliantly depicted in The End of the Storm documentary.

One can never tire of reliving the events which took place across the 2019/20 season, one which saw a long wait for a league title emphatically ended in truly unique and unexpected circumstances.

Many hands helped mould Liverpool on their way to their 19th league title, some knocked it out of shape from time to time until it landed in the safe embrace of one Jurgen Klopp.

And that’s where the story truly starts, from the moment the charismatic German took over the helm at Anfield in 2015 – laying the first stone of many back to the top of English, and European, football.

The End of the Storm rightly takes a step back before you are thrust into the campaign where the magic happened, as the heights of 2019/20 could not have been reached without the small steps which came before.

The signing of Klopp and the emergence of Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson ring true, while the key arrivals of Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are duly noted as each front the cameras in a relaxed setting which invites their assessment of the journey undertaken.

And while for large parts the story unfolds chronologically, meaning you know what to expect as it ticks off game after game, the theme of community and multiculturalism is at the heart of it all and ties it all together.

When the Reds’ status as English champions was confirmed, following Man City‘s defeat to Chelsea, Klopp exclaimed to the fans that, “This is for you” and the documentary, directed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, takes you into the homes and lives of a handful of Reds as they live out this shared dream coming true.

From Liverpool to New Zealand, India, Brazil, the United States, Egypt and China, the global reach of the football club and its significance around the world is shown in all its glory.

And a global pandemic narrows the focus further, highlighting the lifeline football and Liverpool provide and the common trepidation from fans and players alike during a time of great uncertainty.

It lends to the growing sense of loss of fans in stadiums, with footage of the Anfield crowd on their feet in rapturous applause providing a reminder of what it could have been like for the Reds once the long wait came to an end.

But the documentary does provide yet another reason to smile, as while the final destination is known the journey they take you on is comforting and is a level above other offerings Reds have been provided since the title was clinched.

There’s a bit of something for everyone as while Klopp has always made it known that he is not one for a fly on the wall intrusion, it does well to provide new insight through interviews, training ground footage and scenes depicted in comic-style art.

Overall, The End of the Storm is an enjoyable review of what was a truly incredible season through various eyes around the world, one which is elevated by themes of growth, loss and triumph on the way to the club’s 19th league title.

A season where Liverpool made history and a season which saw the storm come to an end, at long last.

The End of the Storm releases on Digital, DVD & Blu Ray on Monday 30th November. Buy from Amazon here.