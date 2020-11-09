This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Features  •  

Unseen Melwood: 34 photos that show Liverpool training was very different in the ‘90s

This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Football in the 1990s was different, as these before now unseen photos from Liverpool’s Melwood training ground show!

Liverpool FC have officially left their training ground of the last 70 years behind, with the Reds moving their first team to the new £50 million training base in Kirkby this week.

We asked photographer David Rawcliffe from Propaganda Photo to look through the archives and find some old images from Liverpool’s now-former home and among them are these, which have never been published before.

The photos do not disappoint. Enjoy!

Just some normal light jogging to begin with…

Liverpool players during a training session at the club's Melwood Training Ground. Sammy Lee, xxxx, Stan Collymore, xxxx, Jamie Redknapp. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Youth coach Hugh McAuley leads the youth players during a training session at the club's Melwood Training Ground. Xxxx, xxxx, Paul Dalglish, Lee Jones, Jamie Carragher, xxxx. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Above you’ll see the Reds’ youth team, featuring Jamie Carragher and Paul Dalglish.

And below is a very young Carra in a youth team game against Preston North End at Melwood.

Liverpool's Jamie Carragher in action against Preston North End on the artifical pitch at Melwood Training Ground.

The ’90s saw the emergence of Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman and Jamie Redknapp at LFC.

Liverpool's Jamie Redknapp during a training session at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool players during a training session at Melwood Training Ground.

Liverpool's Robbie Fowler (L) and Steve McManaman during a training session at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Robbie Fowler at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda).

Liverpool players train shirtless on a hot day at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s all pretty normal really…

Liverpool's Jamie Redknapp (L) and Steve McManaman during a training session at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Jamie Redknapp during a training session at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool players train shirtless on a hot day at the club's Melwood Training Ground. L-R Jamie Carragher, Dominic Matteo, Mark Wright, xxxx, xxxx, xxxx. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Here we go then. Some different ones…

Just look at them cars!

Liverpool defender Steve Harkness trains under the watchful eye of physio Mark Leather as he recovers from a broken leg injury at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

All smiles from Carra, David James, Michael Owen and Co…

I doubt we see Klopp joining in with training like Roy Evans was here…

Liverpool's Robbie Fowler (L) and manager Roy Evans during a training session at Melwood Training Ground.

The players used to read the papers. Nowadays it would probably be Twitter.

Liverpool's Steve McManaman (R) eats lunch with Jamie Redknapp (L) and Neil Ruddock (C) as the team prepare for a match day at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Who wore it better?! McAteer, Fowler, Collymore and McManaman before they discovered Armani.

Liverpool's Jason McAteer, Robbie Fowler, Stan Collymore and Steve McManaman walk along the Pavillion at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Keeper training looks classic ’90s…

Liverpool's goalkeepers Alex Chamberlain (L) and David James at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda).

Liverpool's goalkeeper Tony Warner at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda).

Fowler was that mate who had to pull a face whenever there was a camera about!

Tactical explanations weren’t so complicated back then…

Liverpool's Neil Ruddock (L) and Steve McManaman during at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The physio room looked a little less high-tech…

Liverpool defender Steve Harkness receives treatment from physio Mark Leather at Melwood Training Ground.

Here’s goalkeeper Michael Stensgaard, who never played for Liverpool because he dislocated his shoulder while ironing (yes, really).

Liverpool's physio Mark Leather and goalkeeper Michael Stensgaard in the gym at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda).

Fans could just turn up and go for a jog with a player…

A luck supporter who won a competition trains with Liverpool's Ian Rush at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda).

(Joke, she’d won a competition)

Magazines were massive. MATCH, 90 minutes!, Shoot!, and LFC launched their own official mag…

Liverpool goalkeeper poses with a copy of the club's new official magazine at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda).

And players would dress as the Beatles for a new kit photoshoot.

Liverpool's Stan Collymore and Jason McAteer pose as The Beatles to launch the new Reebok ecru away kit at the club's Melwood Training Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And introduced the word ‘ecru’ to Liverpool fans’ vocabulary.

Liverpool players pose as The Beatles to launch the new Reebok ecru away kit at the club's Melwood Training Ground. Steve McManaman, Rob Jones, Stan Collymore, Jason McAteer. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The ’90s were definitely different.

NEXT: Take our quiz on random players from the 1990s

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments