Football in the 1990s was different, as these before now unseen photos from Liverpool’s Melwood training ground show!

Liverpool FC have officially left their training ground of the last 70 years behind, with the Reds moving their first team to the new £50 million training base in Kirkby this week.

We asked photographer David Rawcliffe from Propaganda Photo to look through the archives and find some old images from Liverpool’s now-former home and among them are these, which have never been published before.

The photos do not disappoint. Enjoy!

Just some normal light jogging to begin with…

Above you’ll see the Reds’ youth team, featuring Jamie Carragher and Paul Dalglish.

And below is a very young Carra in a youth team game against Preston North End at Melwood.

The ’90s saw the emergence of Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman and Jamie Redknapp at LFC.

It’s all pretty normal really…

Here we go then. Some different ones…

Just look at them cars!

All smiles from Carra, David James, Michael Owen and Co…

I doubt we see Klopp joining in with training like Roy Evans was here…

The players used to read the papers. Nowadays it would probably be Twitter.

Who wore it better?! McAteer, Fowler, Collymore and McManaman before they discovered Armani.

Keeper training looks classic ’90s…

Fowler was that mate who had to pull a face whenever there was a camera about!

Tactical explanations weren’t so complicated back then…

The physio room looked a little less high-tech…

Here’s goalkeeper Michael Stensgaard, who never played for Liverpool because he dislocated his shoulder while ironing (yes, really).

Fans could just turn up and go for a jog with a player…

(Joke, she’d won a competition)

Magazines were massive. MATCH, 90 minutes!, Shoot!, and LFC launched their own official mag…

And players would dress as the Beatles for a new kit photoshoot.

And introduced the word ‘ecru’ to Liverpool fans’ vocabulary.

The ’90s were definitely different.

NEXT: Take our quiz on random players from the 1990s