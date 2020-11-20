Jurgen Klopp became the first manager to lead Liverpool FC to becoming champions of England in three decades only a few months ago – but the boss is aiming for more.

A long, long wait for the title – a lifetime of waiting for many fans – was finally ended after our epic form over the last couple of years resulted in Liverpool finally taking the championship in the strangest of years.

Talk of cancellations, asterisks, games behind closed doors, a global pandemic and a stop-start season; the Reds overcame every challenge put in front of them and won the Premier League in 2020.

But if we repeat the trick in 2021, Klopp thinks it’ll be an even better showing of quality.

Talking to ex-Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp in the Mail, the boss suggested that as many as eight teams were feasibly in the title fight this season.

It’s anything but a normal situation for the league and the world in 20/21, and those differences – loads of games, less recovery time, so many injuries – mean that our manager expects the points tally to be far lower this time around come the end of the season and, as a result, more teams will be in the mix.

“Sorry to say this but I couldn’t care less in this moment [about the title] Jamie,” he said.

“It doesn’t look like somebody will get 100 or whatever. In this season? Four weeks shorter? Same amount of games? I don’t think it’s possible. Even 87 looks far away.”

As a result of the challenges in front of the Reds and the fact every other side is always gunning extra hard to take down the champions, Klopp says winning this year would be even better.

“If we were to win it this year it would be a big achievement to be honest. Maybe a bigger one.

“That’s what I love about the Premier League: there are so many contenders. Our start was not so bad. Yes, we had a special game against Aston Villa (the 7-2 defeat). Maybe we needed that. We’ve used it. Leicester on Sunday. Let’s see.”

Let’s be a little more honest than Jurgen is being: aside from the Villa debacle, our start has been excellent. We could and should have won the derby, with fine margins the difference, and we took a point from our hardest fixture away to City.

Every other game has been won despite the problems the squad has faced…and will continue to face in the coming weeks and months.

Next up is the side currently top, just a point ahead of us despite what has been a magical start for their own season, and if we win that game we will quickly see how the competition responds to the real pressure of keeping pace with the Reds.