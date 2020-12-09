Liverpool already knew they had won their Champions League group before their final matchday against Midtjylland, and now they know who they can face in the last-16.
For once, Jurgen Klopp‘s side had not only wrapped up qualification for the knockout stages with a game to spare, but also won the group.
Liverpool exited the Champions League in the last-16 last season against Atletico Madrid, and the Spaniards are one of the potential opponents when the draw is made next Monday. Could revenge be on the cards for the Reds?
There’s two other Spanish sides among the potential opponents: Barcelona and Sevilla.
There could be a first-ever competitive meeting with German side RB Leipzig or Italians Lazio.
There could be a return to Portugal to face Porto, or a first match against Monchengladbach since the 1978 European Cup semi final.
The draw takes place next Monday, with the ties to be played in February / March – Liverpool have 13 or 14 Premier League games before then!
Who Liverpool can face:
RB Leipzig
Porto
Sevilla
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Lazio
Borussia Monchengladbach
Who else is in the last-16?
Bayern Munich
Man City
Chelsea
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
PSG
Real Madrid
Atalanta
Who isn’t in the last-16?
When is the draw?
Monday 14 December, 11am (GMT)
When are the last-16 ties?
First leg (away): 16/17/23/24 February
Second leg (home): 9/10/16/17 March
Liverpool will be at home in the second leg, having progressed as the top seeds.
Fan Comments