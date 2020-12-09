Liverpool already knew they had won their Champions League group before their final matchday against Midtjylland, and now they know who they can face in the last-16.

For once, Jurgen Klopp‘s side had not only wrapped up qualification for the knockout stages with a game to spare, but also won the group.

Liverpool exited the Champions League in the last-16 last season against Atletico Madrid, and the Spaniards are one of the potential opponents when the draw is made next Monday. Could revenge be on the cards for the Reds?

There’s two other Spanish sides among the potential opponents: Barcelona and Sevilla.

There could be a first-ever competitive meeting with German side RB Leipzig or Italians Lazio.

There could be a return to Portugal to face Porto, or a first match against Monchengladbach since the 1978 European Cup semi final.

The draw takes place next Monday, with the ties to be played in February / March – Liverpool have 13 or 14 Premier League games before then!

Who Liverpool can face:

RB Leipzig

Porto

Sevilla

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Borussia Monchengladbach

Who else is in the last-16?

Bayern Munich

Man City

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

PSG

Real Madrid

Atalanta

Who isn’t in the last-16?

Man United

When is the draw?

Monday 14 December, 11am (GMT)

When are the last-16 ties?

First leg (away): 16/17/23/24 February

Second leg (home): 9/10/16/17 March

Liverpool will be at home in the second leg, having progressed as the top seeds.