Jurgen Klopp has opted for eight changes as Liverpool visit Fulham in the Premier League today, with Alisson starting and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the bench.

The Reds are back at Craven Cottage for the first time since March 2019, taking on a Fulham side again battling relegation under Scott Parker.

After a much-changed side were held to a 1-1 draw at Midtjylland in midweek, Klopp has restored many of his first-choice starters on the return to the Premier League.

One of those is Alisson, who returns from injury to take over from Caoimhin Kelleher, following the Irishman’s excellent stint filling in for Liverpool’s No. 1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson make up the Reds’ back line.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson is likely to be deployed deepest, joined by Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones.

And with Diogo Jota absent due to a knee injury, the regular front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino line up in attack.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jake Cain and Takumi Minamino will be hoping for opportunities from the bench, as Klopp continues to battle with injury issues in a ridiculous season.

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Anguissa, Lemina, Loftus-Cheek; Decordova-Reid, Lookman, Cavaleiro

Substitutes: Rodak, Bryan, Reim, Reed, Cairney, Kebano, Kamara

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, N.Williams, Cain, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi