Liverpool are out to continue their formidable run of form in England’s capital when they meet Fulham today, with Mohamed Salah primed for another influential display.

Mo Salah has scored 23 goals against London opponents in 34 league appearances for Liverpool.

Have won six of their last seven league trips to the capital – the defeat at Arsenal last July the only blemish – and have lost one of their last 12 in London in the top-flight.

Klopp’s side have won one of their five away league games this season (but none in the last four) – their last visit to the capital saw Sadio Mané score two goals in the win over Chelsea.

Cottagers History

In the last six meetings home and away Liverpool have scored 18 times, conceding four and those six successive wins are a record between the sides.

But they have not kept a clean sheet in last six league visits to Fulham.

A total of 12 goals have been scored by Reds substitutes against Fulham. Only Stoke and Manchester United (13) have conceded more to Liverpool players coming off the bench.

Jordan Henderson is the only survivor from the last defeat at Fulham in December 2011.

Red Longetivity

League ever-presents – Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino (the only men to start all) plus Georginio Wijnaldum.

Naby Keita could make his 50th league appearance for Liverpool.

Far From Smooth Sailing

Have won three of the last 12 league meetings with Liverpool, including their only double in 2011/12.

But they have lost 28 of the last 29 league fixtures against the established big-six. They drew at Manchester United in 2014.

Scott Parker has been in charge of the Cottagers in 21 Premier League games. They have won five.

And Fulham have conceded at least twice in four of their five home league games, while they have found the net in each of the last two at Craven Cottage.

Conceded 21 times in their 11 league games so far with 10 of those coming in their opening three games, where they have kept only one clean sheet this season vs. West Brom.

They have missed three of their five penalties awarded this season – Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro the culprits.

Man in the Middle

Andre Marriner – sent off Sadio Mane in his Southampton days during a game at Anfield in 2015. Fulham have not won any of the last 8 games he has refereed

This Season’s Scorers

Fulham: De Cordova-Reid 4, Mitrovic 3, Lookman 2, Aina 1, Kamara 1, Loftus-Cheek 1, Cairney 1, Cavaleiro 1.

Liverpool: Salah 12, Jota 9, Mane 5, Jones 3, Minamino 3, Firmino 2, Grujic 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1, Wijnaldum 1, own goals 3.

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).