There is no possible reason as to why any player would want to leave Liverpool in the view of Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds a dominant force in world football.

It’s not something you could have uttered before the current manager landed at Anfield, with Liverpool often used as a stepping stone to reach the final destination.

And while it was not an instant shift following Klopp’s arrival, there is no disputing that the club has become the destination with the ‘next step’ no longer clear to see.

With silverware already added to the cabinet and more surely to follow, the Reds are in an enviable position and few, if any club could provide a better pathway to seeing a players’ dreams turn into reality.

Some will harbour desires to play for a club with ties to their childhood, much like Philippe Coutinho, and no ill-feeling can be conjured for such hopes – but many have a lingering feeling it extends to Mo Salah.

The Egyptian has become a key talking point over the last week after an interview with the Spanish press which flirted with the idea of a possible move to “top clubs” Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Klopp eased any such concerns of unrest after the win at Crystal Palace and once again faced multiple questions on Salah’s future prior to the visit of West Brom, where he insisted his key man is happy at Liverpool and that the captaincy decision in the Champions League was smoothed over.

It led the boss to question why any player would wish to make the move elsewhere, other than the uncontrollable pleasure that is the English weather!

“We all could look for something else. But the only reason to leave Liverpool at the moment is really the weather!” Klopp said.

What other reason could be there? It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, we pay good money. Maybe not the most in the world but we pay good.

“We have a sensational stadium, outstanding supporters – a fanbase all over the world – our colours are red which is the nicest colour.

“So what would be the reason? You cannot force people to stay, we never did by the way. It’s all about timing, the right moment.

“We make changes and bring players in, if a player wants to go then we cannot hold them back. But I just cannot understand why somebody would want to go.

“When Mo answered the question is was just that these clubs may be interested and he didn’t rule it out.

“I’m different if you ask me about it. But if you ask any player around the world who is not playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid can you imagine playing for one of these one day and he would say: ‘No, not for them’.

“Why should he say that? The only thing [Mo] said was ‘we will see’ and about Liverpool, it’s in the club’s hands.

“Maybe true, maybe not true. It’s true 100 percent but it’s about talks about the future, but it’s really all fine.

“You obviously do not have a lot to talk about and that’s why we made of one interview a really long story,” he quipped. “It’s completely fine but it doesn’t make it more important to me at the moment.

“Mo is a very important player for me. But the story around him isn’t.”