There were plenty of man of the match contenders in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Wolves on Sunday night, as the Reds cruised to victory in front of (some of) their returning supporters.

Jurgen Klopp‘s champions were faultless, making a strong Wolves outfit look mediocre on an emotional evening on Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on their way to victory, while the visitors rightly had a penalty overturned by VAR just before half-time.

Gini Wijnaldum and Joel Matip added further goals in the second half, before Nelson Semedo’s own goal put the icing on the cake.

The win means Liverpool are back level on points with current league leaders Tottenham – a great effort, considering the injury crisis Klopp is having to tackle.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Wijnaldum (8.2) and Salah (8.2) shared the highest average rating, with the Liverpool duo both at their brilliant best.

The two Reds heroes found the net, but it was their all-round game that stood out most, playing a huge role in the win.

TIA’s Karl Matchett hailed “another superlative display” from Wijnaldum, who he also described as the Reds’ “midfield machine.”

Meanwhile, David Maddock of the Mirror felt Salah was “a danger all night,” as he took his goal tally for Liverpool to 105 in just 169 appearances.

Jordan Henderson (8.1) was next in the rankings, with the skipper colossal in the middle of the park all evening.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle lauded Henderson’s ability to “set the tempo,” while FotMob noted that he had a 91 percent passing accuracy.

Caoimhin Kelleher (7.8), Joel Matip (7.8) and Andy Robertson (7.8) all shared the third-highest rating, with the former “very impressive,” according to Matchett.

Neco Williams (7.1) got the lowest grading, but he was perfectly good, on a night when every Reds player caught the eye.

Doyle thought he “tread a dangerous line” after picking up an early yellow card, but “refused to be ruffled,” improving hugely as the match progressed.

Next up for Liverpool is Wednesday’s Champions League dead rubber away to Midtjylland, allowing Klopp to field a second-string team.