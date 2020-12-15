Liverpool will play just twice in 15 days over the Christmas period, with the New Year trip to Southampton among five January fixtures moved for TV coverage.

The Reds have been dogged by a relentless schedule throughout the season so far, but a spell that is traditionally one of the busiest will be one of their quietest this time around.

With a seven-day break between the away clash with Crystal Palace on December 19 and the visit of West Brom on December 27, Jurgen Klopp‘s side have been afforded much-needed rest over Christmas.

Now, with the Premier League confirming the latest fixture changes for TV in January, Liverpool have been given a four-day gap between trips to Newcastle on December 30 and Southampton on January 4.

All five of the Reds’ league games next month have been rescheduled, with Man United heading to Anfield on January 17 followed by Burnley on January 21.

Away meetings with Tottenham (Jan 28) and West Ham (Jan 31) then round off the month, though an FA Cup third-round tie at Aston Villa falls between the Southampton and United games on January 8.

Liverpool’s early exit from the League Cup has ensured a long break between the clashes with Villa and United, too, with eight days to prepare for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It is a relatively forgiving fixture list for the Reds in a merciless campaign, and could allow Klopp’s squad to recover as they find themselves beset with injury issues so far.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas are not expected back until later in the year, but the next six weeks could bring the return of Thiago, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri.

There is even the possibility of Klopp giving his senior players time off between the Southampton and United games – missing the FA Cup – with this season lacking a winter break.

Liverpool’s fixture list, December and January

* If Liverpool qualify.