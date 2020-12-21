Liverpool clocked their biggest-ever Premier League victory with a 7-0 win at Crystal Palace, with it the second time they have scored seven since the league’s inception.

The Premier League was formed in 1992, and the Reds are one of the only member clubs to have taken part in every top-flight campaign over the past 28 years.

Last season brought Liverpool’s first-ever Premier League title, and this time around Jurgen Klopp‘s side are looking to follow that up for their first consecutive titles since 1984.

A 7-0 win over Palace cemented the Reds’ place at the top of the table over Christmas, and in doing so broke the club’s record for the biggest win in the history of the top flight.

The triumph surpassed that of the only other game in which Liverpool have scored seven since the current top flight began, with seven games seeing six hit the back of the net.

So what are the others? Here are the Reds’ 10 biggest wins of the Premier League era.

A glut of 5-0s

There is no established 10th-biggest win in Liverpool’s list, with a number of 5-0 victories over the years not allowing for distinction in the top 10.

The Reds have put Swindon (1993), West Brom (2004) and Tottenham (2013) to the sword for a 5-0 win away from home, and the likes of Norwich (2013), Swansea (2017), Watford (2018 and 2019) and Huddersfield (2019) to the same tune at Anfield.

Crystal Palace 1-6 Liverpool – Aug 20, 1994

Palace are the only side to place twice in the nine biggest wins of Liverpool’s time in the Premier League, with the Reds’ 6-1 win at Selhurst in 1994 taking ninth spot.

Jan Molby and Robbie Fowler both scored one and Ian Rush and Steve McManaman netted braces to kick off the 1994/95 campaign under Roy Evans, with Chris Armstrong firing the only goal for a Palace side that included Gareth Southgate, Chris Coleman and Ray Wilkins.

“Just when everybody thought that Graeme Souness had sucked the lifeblood of confidence and continuity from this once-great team, the Liverpool of old rose from the grave,” wrote the Guardian‘s Martin Thorpe after the game.

Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool – Feb 14, 2016

The Reds arrived at Villa Park on Valentine’s Day and were treated to a six-course banquet by an abject Villa side, in a game that saw Kolo Toure score his only goal for the club.

Daniel Sturridge, James Milner, Emre Can, Divock Origi and Nathaniel Clyne were also on the scoresheet, with Origi getting a peck on the lips from an overly enthusiastic fan for his troubles.

Liverpool 6-0 Derby – Sep 1, 2007

Sheffield United may break the record this season, but Derby’s haul of 11 points for the 2007/08 campaign still stands as the lowest any side has managed in a three-points-per-game season in the Premier League.

Liverpool helped Billy Davies on his way to an early sacking with a six-goal thrashing at Anfield in September, with Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres both scoring twice and Ryan Babel and Andriy Vorinin also beating goalkeeper Steve Bywater.

The win lifted the Reds up to first in the Premier League for the first time since 2002/03.

Ipswich 0-6 Liverpool – Feb 9, 2002

Ipswich were also on the receiving end of the 6-0 hiding by Liverpool in 2002, as Abel Xavier enjoyed a debut to remember by scoring on his Reds bow to kick off a big victory.

Emily Heskey and Michael Owen netted two each, with Sami Hyypia also marking the rout with one of his own.

Liverpool 6-0 Man City – Oct 28, 1995

Back in 1995, City were far from the superpower they are today, and a 6-0 win for Liverpool was almost routine after they beat Alan Ball’s side 4-0 in the Coca Cola Cup days previous.

Doubles were scored by Rush and Fowler, with Jamie Redknapp and Neil Ruddock firing too for Evans’ Reds.

West Brom 0-6 Liverpool – Apr 4, 2003

A game defined by a four-goal haul from Owen that lifted him above the century mark in the Premier League, Houllier’s side dismantled West Brom with ease at the end of the 2002/03 season.

Milan Baros netted two himself, but the focus was rightly on an elite Owen after the game.

Newcastle 0-6 Liverpool – Apr 27, 2013

Brendan Rodgers’ Reds put on a goalscoring clinic towards the end of 2012/13 – the Ulsterman’s first season with the club – with Jordan Henderson excelling in midfield.

The future captain scored twice, as did Sturridge, with Daniel Agger and the lesser-spotted Fabio Borini completing the scoring, in the first game Liverpool would play during Luis Suarez’s 10-match ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic.

Liverpool 7-1 Southampton – Jan 16, 1999

The only other time Liverpool have scored seven in the Premier League came over 20 years before the next, as Southampton were pummelled at Anfield in 1999.

Fowler’s hat-trick headlined a triumphant win that saw every goalscorer come from the club’s academy, as Owen, Dominic Matteo, Jamie Carragher and David Thompson would also score.

Like Owen four years later, Fowler’s haul took him above the 100-goal mark in the top flight.

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool – Dec 19, 2020

Liverpool’s 7-0 win at Selhurst Park is not only the club’s biggest-ever Premier League victory, but it is also Palace’s worst-ever home defeat.

It was a performance of real majesty from Klopp’s side, with five different goalscorers and seven different assist-makers, and despite sloppy moments in the first half, every player shone.

While it may take years for Liverpool to improve on this result, the way they are going under Klopp suggests it could well be sooner than expected.