Liverpool did just enough to take a point away from their meeting with Fulham, with Mohamed Salah‘s penalty salvaging a dismal performance in the 1-1 draw.

* Video via Sky Sports; geographic restrictions may apply.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (12), Craven Cottage

December 13, 2020

Goals: Decordova-Reid 26’; Salah pen 79′

Jurgen Klopp’s men made the trip to the capital having received both good and bad news on the injury front – with Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas casualties of the midweek Champions League exploits.

Blows which were somewhat eased by the return of Alisson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – with the latter named in a matchday squad for the first time this season.

Craven Cottage was the backdrop with 2,000 Fulham supporters in attendance and they would have been best pleased with what they saw as they took the game to Liverpool – who struggled to respond.

While the hosts were lively and forced four big saves from Alisson, the Reds were sloppy and lacked any ingenuity across the park and while VAR rightly denied a penalty, Fulham soon had their chance.

After being frustrated by Liverpool’s No. 1, Bobby Decordova-Reid scored after taking advantage of the Reds’ inability to clear from a corner – leading to Klopp cutting a very frustrated figure on the sideline.

The second half saw the Reds step up the tempo and aggression, penning Fulham into their defensive third.

Jordan Henderson looked destined to level the scores after being fed the ball unmarked bearing down on goal, only for his left-footed strike to find the ‘keeper.

But they would finally find the breakthrough after Gini Wijnaldum‘s free-kick led to a penalty after a handball infringement, which Mohamed Salah duly converted.

The performance was lacklustre at best, but the result was one which sees Liverpool join Tottenham at the top of the league once more ahead of their meeting at Anfield on Wednesday.