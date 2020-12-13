Back-to-back Premier League victories are on the line for Liverpool when they meet Fulham at Craven Cottage today. Here’s how to watch live on TV around the world.

Focus is now firmly back on domestic exploits for Jurgen Klopp‘s men after their Champions League group campaign came to a close in midweek, with a busy festive fixture list ahead.

It’s a trip to the capital for the Reds today to meet a Fulham side who currently sit in 17th place in the table after picking up seven points, where they have won just once at home this season.

The matchup comes merely days before the top-of-the-table meeting with Tottenham, but Klopp is not interested in looking any further than today’s challenge with another three all important points on the line.

While Liverpool have been dealt another injury blow in the form of Diogo Jota, the Reds are set to welcome back Alisson as they set their sights on notching their eighth win of the campaign.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT)—or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for £18 per month here.

US Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

