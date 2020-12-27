There was no denying that Liverpool were not up to the required standards for Jurgen Klopp after they secured only a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

It was far from a classic and one not to be looked by fondly, but the match is one the Reds need to learn from having dropped six points against three teams team sat 16th and below.

Liverpool had got off to the ideal start through Sadio Mane, only to see their intensity wane and West Brom to place them exactly where they wanted them.

Semi Ajayi would be the man to capitalise from the Reds’ sloppiness and ensure it was another two points dropped as Liverpool’s powers of recovery were none existent.

And Klopp did not shy away from the result or the performance level when he spoke to the media post-match.

“It is our fault. We accept that,” he said. “It does [feel like a defeat].

“Look, the problem I have is I think West Brom deserved the point. First half was a strange game, 90-10 percent possession or something.

“It’s a massive challenge to stay on track but we should have.

“I am not in the job the first day. We wanted to win the game. The boys are more angry than anything else because they know it was not perfect.

“West Brom played 6-4-0 or whatever, that is completely fine. We have to be disciplined to defend and be creative. That is it.”

Klopp’s woes were compounded by yet another injury setback to Joel Matip, with an adductor issue which could keep him sidelined – which followed on from the earlier news of Naby Keita‘s muscle injury.

“Joel is injured, not for the first time our centre-back is injured. He was in good shape but we can’t change it. Obviously, not too good, not sure how serious right now.”

The Reds will hope for an immediate response when they meet Newcastle on Wednesday evening in their final game of 2020.