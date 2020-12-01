Liverpool are back under the Anfield lights for another decisive Champions League outing, this time against Ajax. Here’s how to watch on TV live around the world.

The Reds head into tonight’s clash under an air of frustration after the events of the 1-1 draw at Brighton but in the knowledge that a similar result here will secure a place in the last-16.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men need at least a point to ensure the final game of Group D at Midtjylland is a dead rubber in regards to qualifying for the knockout stages.

They, of course, let the previous opportunity slip when Atalanta came to town having succumbed to a rare defeat on home soil and now it is time to put that wrong right.

Ajax are the visitors, a side the Reds beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture, and they arrive at Anfield with the wind in their sails having scored 31 goals in five league games since the two teams’ last met.

It sets up another interesting battle and one Liverpool must navigate successfully if they are to provide themselves with some breathing room in what is a congested festive period.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT)—or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Ajax is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Ajax is being shown live on TUDNxtra1 in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Ajax and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Champions League game on the following channels worldwide:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 11, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN3 Sur, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, DAZN, CBC Sport Azerbaijan, Proximus Sports, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Klik SPORT, Arena Sport BIH, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Brasil, TNT Go, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, MAX Sport 2, Goal.com, CCTV-5, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Klik SPORT, Planet Sport 2, Cytavision Sports 4, Cytavision on the Go, O2 TV, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 2, C More Suomi, C More Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Téléfoot Stadium 4, Blue Sport, Sky Ticket, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, M4 Sports, Stöð 2 Sport 4, Vidio, SCTV, Sport 24 Extra, RTE Player, RTE 2, Virgin TV Go, 5Sport, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia, Qazsport, SPOTV ON, RTL 2, MaxTV Go, TSN1 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, SBS 6, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, TV2 Sport, TV2 Sumo, beIN Sports Connect Philippines, Polsat Sport Premium 1, IPLA, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Look Plus, Digi Sport 3 Romania, Telekom Sport 2 Romania, Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 1, matchtv.ru, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, Orange Sport 1, Kanal A, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Mitele Plus, Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Digiturk Play, beIN Sports 2 Turkey, footballua.tv, Futbol 2, OLL.tv, CBS All Access, TUDN.com, ZonaFutbol, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, K +NS

