Liverpool’s last game of 2020 takes them to Newcastle in the late 8pm (GMT) kickoff. Here’s how you can watch live on TV around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are straight back in action three days after their last outing, one which ended in disappointment and frustration after giving up a winning position against West Brom.

The boss expects an immediate response and Newcastle are the team in their way as Liverpool look to ensure their buffer at the top of the Premier League table is maintained.

The Magpies have struggled of late under Steve Bruce and currently sit 13th in the table after picking up 18 points from their opening 14 games.

They have the joint-third worst defensive record on home soil this season, but Liverpool will know not to count their eggs before they’ve hatched after the weekend’s misstep.

There is another record on the line tonight for the Reds, as a win would make it three victories on the spin in the top-flight at St James’ Park for the first time in club history.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Reds fans can get a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.

US Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Newcastle vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ last game of 2020 on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 3 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, low Sports App, Flowsports.co, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Idman TV, RUSH, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, Sky HD, Premier Sport, DIGI GO, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, ESPN Andina, TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3, V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport, Sky Ticket, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, Spíler1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV, Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD, Sport 2, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON 2, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Extra, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo, Premier FOOTBALL, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSports.com, NBCSN

