Young left-back Adam Lewis has swapped French Ligue 2 side Amiens for Plymouth, with his latest loan spell taking him to League One.

The 21-year-old saw his loan in France cut short prematurely after falling out of favour with manager Oswald Tanchot.

Lewis had featured just nine times in the first half of the 2020/21 season in what was his first career loan spell, with the bold move ultimately not paying off.

And after Amiens’ last nine games saw him fail to even be named in the matchday squad, a return to Liverpool beckoned and now he has swiftly found a new temporary home.

League One’s Plymouth have signed the young left-back until the end of the season, where he will hope to play a key role in pushing for a playoff berth, where the Pilgrims currently sit seven points adrift in 15th place.

It presents another valuable opportunity for Lewis to find his feet in a senior environment having spent much of his young career plying his trade at academy level.

Importantly on a personal level, the move also ensures Lewis remains in the same country as the mother of his unborn daughter.

League One is a division which has been the home to Ben Woodburn with Blackpool, but his fellow Liverpool youth teammate could be set for a return to Liverpool with Neil Critchley yet to agree to an extension.

And Sepp van den Berg is expected to be the next Red sent out on loan before the end of the January window.