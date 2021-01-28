Jordan Henderson has returned to the starting XI after a two-game absence against Tottenham tonight, with Fabinho not named in the matchday squad.

It’s been a few weeks to forget for the Reds with goals a rare sight and a victory not recorded in the league since before Christmas.

And while form has taken a nosedive, there is no reason it cannot turnaround tonight as Klopp insisted a “fire” exists throughout his squad to “strike back.”

Alisson starts in goal looking to do just that behind a centre-back pairing of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip – with Fabinho out of the squad with a “minor muscle issue.”

At full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson remain on their respective flanks.

With the captain in defence on his return from a minor groin injury, Thiago starts in midfield alongside Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner.

And Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino lead the attack, with the latter two having combined for six goals in the last five league games against Spurs.

There remains a number of substitute options for Klopp, with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino named on the nine-man bench.

Tottenham: Lloris; Rodon, Dier, Davies; Aurier, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Substitutes: Hart, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Sissoko, Lamela, Carlos Vinicius, Moura, Winks, Bale

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Matip, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, R. Williams, Phillips, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi