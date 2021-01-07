Liverpool offer up Anfield to act as coronavirus vaccine hub

Liverpool have offered the use of Anfield to the NHS to act as a hub to help roll out the all-important coronavirus vaccine.

The UK is currently in the process of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history, with two vaccines in circulation after being approved for use.

As of January 5, over 1.3 million people in the UK have been vaccinated with the majority going to those aged 80 and over thus far.

It is an important step forward in seeing a sense of normality return to society and Liverpool Football Club have reportedly volunteered Anfield as a hub for the COVID-19 vaccine process.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool and Tottenham have both offered the use of their stadiums to the NHS as the UK Government aim for 14 million people to have received the vaccine by February.

The stadiums have yet to be approved as a location site but Anfield is at the ready to serve those in the local region as it has been throughout the pandemic – with other clubs likely to follow suit with their stadiums.

Liverpool’s spiritual home has been used as a mass testing centre and they are no doubt eager to continue aiding the local council and its residents as part of the vaccine programme.

With over 62,322 new cases recorded in recent days, the highest daily rise since mass testing in the UK began, rolling out the vaccine effectively and at speed has never been so important.

And the report from Sky Sports was quick to disclose that professional footballers will not jump the queue nor seek private supplies of the vaccine amid rising cases in the sport and subsequent postponed games.