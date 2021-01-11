Liverpool to play Man United in FA Cup fourth round

Liverpool have been drawn to play Man United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Reds progressed to the fourth round through a professional win at Aston Villa on Friday night, against a Villa side with an average age of just 18 due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the first team.

A victory is a victory, though, in the FA Cup, and the result secured a place in the draw for the fourth round, which was held on Monday night.

Liverpool will therefore visit Old Trafford in the next stage of the tournament, with the ties to be played around the weekend of January 22/23/24/25.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are likely to play on either Jan 24 or Jan 25, due to their scheduled Premier League clashes with Burnley on Jan 21 and Tottenham on Jan 28.

It means yet another Premier League opponent for Liverpool in the FA Cup early rounds, having faced a Premier League side in the third round for four years in a row.

In fact, Liverpool have now been drawn against Premier League opposition 17 times in 26 domestic cup draws under Jurgen Klopp. Quite incredible.

This season, a place in the fourth round means the Reds will play seven times this month, following eight games in December, and if they beat Man United they will also fulfil seven fixtures in February, with the fifth round to be played on Feb 9/10.

If Liverpool beat Man United, they’ll play Stockport County/West Ham or Doncaster Rovers in the fifth round.

The Reds have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in five of Klopp’s six seasons on Merseyside so far, but only once have they made it beyond this stage, that being last year.

Liverpool last won the FA Cup in 2006, but reached the final in 2012 and the semi-finals in 2015.