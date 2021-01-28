Moh Salah and Roberto Firmino will both be aiming to maintain their ruthless streak against Tottenham when they meet tonight, with Robbie Fowler’s record in sight.

Robbie Fowler, with six, has scored more Premier League goals against Spurs than any Liverpool player. Salah has five while Firmino has scored four.

Firmino has scored the winning goal in the last two clashes and could be the first since Luis Suarez to score for Liverpool against Spurs in three successive league fixtures.

Salah has scored six times in his eight Liverpool appearances against Tottenham (including five in seven league games). He has seven goals in nine career starts against the Londoners.

After 30 games of last season, the front-three of Salah, Mane and Firmino plus Divock Origi had scored a combined total of 37 goals. This season the same front-three plus Diogo Jota have scored 42 times between them.

A Positive Sign

In 13 games in all competitions against Spurs, Jurgen Klopp has won eight and drawn four with a single defeat.

Liverpool have won six of the last nine league visits to London and lost only one of the last 14 in the top-flight in the capital – at Arsenal last July.

In the ‘big-six’ table this season Liverpool are top with 11 points from five games with Spurs second on 10 points from five matches. Spurs’ only defeat in those games came at Anfield last month.

Their two away league wins this season have both come in the capital – 2-0 at Chelsea and 7-0 at Crystal Palace. The win at Palace being their last in the Premier League.

More Records on the Line

The Reds could record a league double over Spurs for a third successive season – a feat they have never achieved before.

A victory today will see Liverpool record a club-record sixth successive league win over Spurs, eclipsing the five in a row set twice between 1975-76 and again from 2013-15.

Liverpool are three goals short of recording 800 away from home in the Premier League era.

Milestone Men?

Alisson is one clean sheet away from recording 50 for Liverpool in all competitions.

Mo Salah’s next game will be his 200th for an English club in all games.

He has 19 goals this season in all competitions and could become the fifth Liverpool player in history to score 20 goals in four consecutive seasons.

Hosts are Home-strong

Jose Mourinho has faced Liverpool 30 times in his career, winning 12 and losing nine but he has won only one of the last nine.

Spurs have lost twice at home this season in the Premier League, beaten by Everton (0-1) on opening day and losing 0-2 to Leicester four days after the loss at Anfield.

They have conceded nine home league goals this season – only Manchester City (seven) and Burnley (eight) conceded fewer going into this round of midweek fixtures, while home and away their 17 is bettered only by City who have let in four fewer.

They have squandered 10 points from winning positions in the league this season.

And 21 of their 33 league goals have come in the first half of matches, while they have only conceded four in the opening period – the best of any top-flight team.

This Season’s Scorers

Tottenham: Kane 19, Son 16, Lucas Moura 6, Ndombele 6, Vinicius 6, Lo Celso 5, Bale 4, Alli 2, Aurier 2, Lamela 2, Winks 2, Alderweireld 1, Davies 1, Devine 1, Sissoko 1, Own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 19 , Jota 9, Mane 9, Firmino 5, Minamino 4, Jones 3, Own goals 3, Wijnaldum 2, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

