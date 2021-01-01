Mohamed Salah‘s status as the most clinical goalscorer in the Premier League has been cemented for another year, with the Liverpool forward scoring the most in 2020.

Salah ended the Reds’ title-winning campaign with 19 goals in the league, but finished behind Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot, with the Leicester striker netting 23.

The Egyptian King had previously finished as top scorer in 2017/18 and 2018/19, the latter of which he shared with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But Salah was not firing at his devastating best in 2019 despite his impressive tally, with Vardy (29), Mane (24), Aubameyang (22), Sergio Aguero (22) and Raheem Sterling (19) all scoring more in the league across the calendar year.

Liverpool’s No. 11 has now reclaimed his position at the top spot, however, having struck 23 times in the Premier League over the course of 2020.

No player in the English top flight found the back of the net more often, and only Lazio’s Ciro Immobile (28), Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (32) and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo (33) managed more across Europe’s top five leagues.

Impressively, Man United‘s Bruno Fernandes scored the second-most in the Premier League, with 18, having only joined the club from Sporting CP at the start of the year.

Vardy (17), Heung-min Son (17), Harry Kane (16), Danny Ings (16), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (16), Mane (14), Sterling (13) and Michail Antonio (12) make up the rest of the top 10.

Salah also laid on nine assists in the league in 2020, with his overall contribution being 23 goals and nine assists in 37 appearances, averaging a goal or assist every 87 minutes.

The 28-year-old is undoubtedly a phenomenal player, and deserves to be regarded as one of the best strikers in the history of the Premier League, with his efforts in 2020 proving this once again.