There were stellar individual performances all over the pitch on Thursday night, as Liverpool picked up a vital 3-1 win at Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were in desperate need of a Premier League victory, having not won in the competition since December 19, away to Crystal Palace.

In one of their best performances of the season, the champions were more than deserving of the three points, as they moved to within four of Man City.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, before Trent Alexander-Arnold finished excellently just after the restart.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gave Spurs hope with a long-range strike, only for Sadio Mane to kill the game off in ruthless fashion.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, Sky Sports, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

The highest average was shared by Alexander-Arnold (8.3) and Mane (8.3), both of whom were superb on the night.

TIA’s Karl Matchett felt it was a “significant step forward” for Alexander-Arnold, who looked back to his best at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo hailed the right-back for being “much, much better” in his passing and general attacking threat.

Sky Sports lauded Mane for his “rasping finish” that helped kill the game as a contest, while FotMob made him their star man, awarding him an 8.7 rating.

Firmino (8.0) was another who looked more like his old self, leading the line in his own unique way and thriving in his all-round game.

Doyle thought the Brazilian caused Spurs “all sorts of problems when dropping deep” and Matchett was most appreciative of him finally ending Liverpool’s “EIGHT-HOUR goal drought.”

The third-highest ranked players were Jordan Henderson (7.5) and Gini Wijnaldum (7.5), with the duo at their understated-but-influential best.

Henderson was praised by Sky Sports for the “very solid job” he did at centre-back, and FotMob pointed out that Wijnaldum won six of his seven duels.

The lowest-rated individual was Alisson (6.4), which says all you need to know about how impressive the outfield players were.

Liverpool are back in action just three days’ time, making the trip to West Ham for another important league clash on Sunday afternoon.