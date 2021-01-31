Liverpool are back in the capital on the hunt for two wins on the spin when they meet West Ham today. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

The Reds secured a long-awaited league victory last time out having safely put three goals beyond Tottenham, a much-needed result for confidence and morale.

And now, Jurgen Klopp‘s men have the opportunity to make it back-to-back victories for the first time since mid-December against an in-form West Ham outfit.

While Liverpool have been patchy of late, to say the least, David Moyes’ men are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, conceding just five goals in that time.

Currently, the two teams are separated by just one place and two points heading into the fixture at the London Stadium.

And the Reds will be eager to extend their unbeaten run against the Hammers which stands at nine in all competitions, with Liverpool have won seven of those contests.

So can Liverpool make it eight wins from the last 10 and add three more crucial points to the tally?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding all 8 Sky Sports channels for £25 per month or save over 15% with two channels for the price of one here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of West Ham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 1 Digitalb, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RMC Sport 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, Idman TV, RUSH, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, Xee, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Digi Sport 1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App, Sport 2, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SuperSport Kosova 1, IPKO TVim, Astro SuperSport 3, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo, Premier FOOTBALL, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport Online, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, DAZN 1, Mitele Plus, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, K+PM

You can follow all the action today and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.