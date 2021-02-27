As injuries continue to plague his team-mates, Andy Robertson has hinted that there is a mental challenge for the Liverpool squad as they look to avoid becoming next out.

Robertson is the only Liverpool player to start every Premier League game so far this season, and has clocked the most minutes on the pitch in all competitions (2,908).

Having been part of the top flight’s best defence last term, the Scot has seen all three of his regular colleagues at the back struck down with injury this time out.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are both expected to miss the rest of the season, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has suffered with a calf problem along with a bout of COVID-19.

Joel Matip, Thiago, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner, Fabinho and Kostas Tsimikas are among those to have also struggled for fitness, with Jordan Henderson the latest long-term absentee.

This has left doubt in the back of Robertson’s mind which he admits he and his team-mates “need to try to get away from,” instead of worrying who will join the injury list.

“It’s probably part luck and everything that goes along with it,” he told the club’s official website of his consistency.

“With all the injuries round about me, it has obviously been tough in terms of, mentally, you need to try to get out of your head that ‘am I going to be next?’ or ‘who is going to be next?’.

“That’s the attitude we need to try to get away from because it looks like every game or every couple of games we’re losing somebody; it’s not been a nice season on that front.

“Obviously we have lost a lot of key players in key positions, and it has really been tough to adapt.

“But we get paid to play and paid to do what we do, and we need to get back to doing it to the highest level possible.

“I’m determined to do that and so are the rest of the lads that are fit and still able to play.”

Even though he has remained an ever-present for Jurgen Klopp so far this season, it is clear that Robertson has suffered with fatigue of late, with issues at centre-back ensuring a start for Tsimikas is more of a gamble.

But his admission that he and his team-mates have concerns over picking up injuries is an indictment of the demand on players in this ridiculous season.

At this point, Robertson can only hope that he does not join the likes of Gomez, Henderson and Van Dijk on the treatment table, and on a broader scale, the hope will be that these fears do not further impact on Liverpool’s form.