LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Man City: Fabinho returns, Kabak on bench

Jurgen Klopp has recalled a host of big names to his Liverpool side to take on Man City in the Premier League, in a game that could restore their faint title hopes.

The Reds have a big opportunity to get their form back on track this evening as they welcome City to Anfield, on the back of a frustrating 1-0 loss to Brighton.

City have won their last 13 games in all competitions and are unbeaten in 20, sitting top of the Premier League and seven points ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand.

That highlights the tough task Klopp’s side face today, but the manager is buoyed by the return of a number of key players including Alisson, who starts in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson line up at the back, with Ozan Kabak on the bench.

In midfield, Curtis Jones joins Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum.

And Sadio Mane is back in attack, taking Xherdan Shaqiri‘s place to start alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Kabak and Shaqiri are both on the bench, but there is no place for Ben Davies, while Adrian is reserve goalkeeper due to a knock for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Raheem Sterling captains City, with the ex-Liverpool forward expected to start up front in the absence of Sergio Aguero.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Kabak, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Garcia, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy, Bernabe, Doyle, Torres, Jesus

