Curtis Jones opened the scoring as Liverpool went on to win 2-0 at Sheffield United on Sunday, and after the game dedicated his goal to Alisson and his late father Jose.

Alisson lost his father in tragic circumstances in midweek, and was subsequently missing as the Reds travelled to Bramall Lane on Sunday night.

In his place was Adrian, who helped keep a clean sheet along with the new centre-back pairing of Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak, while at the other end of the pitch Jones was hugely influential.

He struck the first and played a big part in the second, which was ultimately deemed a Kean Bryan own goal, with the Reds holding on for their first Premier League win in five.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the 20-year-old made the heartwarming gesture of dedicating his goal to Alisson and his family.

“It’s been a difficult time for myself and the rest of the team, but I’m happy that I got on the scoresheet,” Jones said.

“I’d like to take this time to say that it’s for Ali’s dad, actually. So may he rest in peace and if Ali sees this, this is for you bro.

“He’s a strong lad, a big part of the team of course. He’s not there today, but we miss him for sure and I’d like to take this time to dedicate my goal to him, his dad and the rest of his family.”

The goal was Jones’ first in the Premier League this season, and his seventh in 42 games for the first team, having also laid on five assists during that spell.

These may be modest figures, but the No. 17 is clearly growing in stature and, in his own words, “the time is right” for him to step up and aid the likes of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

“I’ve always said I’m a player who wants to assist, score goals, so I think the time is right now,” he added.

“All in all it was a good team performance. I was happy we came away with the three points, and we go again.”

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp said he expected Alisson to return to the squad for Thursday’s home game against Chelsea.