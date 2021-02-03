BANGOR, WALES - Wednesday, January 4, 2017: Liverpool's Jack Dunn in action against Bangor City during an Under-23 friendly match at Bangor University Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Ex-Liverpool striker takes to Twitter in bid to drum up transfer interest

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Former Liverpool youngster Jack Dunn has opted for a different method of touting his services to clubs, with the striker taking to Twitter to drum up possible interest.

Dunn spent 15 years as part of the Reds’ academy, and featured under Brendan Rodgers in the post-season friendly win over Shamrock Rovers in Dublin in 2014.

The physical striker had hoped to catch the eye of Jurgen Klopp upon his appointment, but after loan spells with Cheltenham, Burton, Morecambe and Tranmere, he was released in 2017.

Signing a two-year permanent deal with Tranmere, Dunn looked set to build a career in the Football League, with Rovers earning promotion to League Two at the end of his first campaign.

However, he joined Warrington Town that summer and, after two years on the books with the Cheshire club, he left last month to link up with Prestatyn Town in the second tier of Welsh football.

It is unclear whether Dunn, who also works as a personal trainer, has now left the Cymru North club following the suspension of football in the national lockdown, but the 26-year-old is using social media in a bid to reignite his football career.

“This may be a long shot as I’m in the same boat as a lot of lads,” Dunn wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a compilation of his goals for Warrington and Morecambe.

“But I’m currently a free agent with no representation [and] just want to get back on the pitch playing football, so if anyone can help out or knows anybody it would be massively helpful.”

As something of a modern CV, Dunn’s list of his previous employment and playing style is not uncommon among players outside of the top-level bubble, as social media becomes more important in catching the eye of clubs.

This is particularly the case in the current situation, with more and more footballers finding themselves out of work, and for those without an agent, the prospect of securing a deal is increasingly difficult.

Given his pedigree at Liverpool, interest in Dunn’s services will hopefully emerge, but his “long shot” highlights how an upbringing at Kirkby is no guarantee of a long-term career in the game.

There will be support from those within his former club, however, as academy director Alex Inglethorpe oversees an outreach programme for every player to graduate from the Reds’ youth ranks, regardless of whether or not they stay at the club.

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Last chance to buy the Liverpool Mishmash Poster on This Is Anfield!

The perfect gift for any Liverpool fan, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster tells the glorious history of the Reds through hundreds of illustrations.

SHOP NOW
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments