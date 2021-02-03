Former Liverpool youngster Jack Dunn has opted for a different method of touting his services to clubs, with the striker taking to Twitter to drum up possible interest.

Dunn spent 15 years as part of the Reds’ academy, and featured under Brendan Rodgers in the post-season friendly win over Shamrock Rovers in Dublin in 2014.

The physical striker had hoped to catch the eye of Jurgen Klopp upon his appointment, but after loan spells with Cheltenham, Burton, Morecambe and Tranmere, he was released in 2017.

Signing a two-year permanent deal with Tranmere, Dunn looked set to build a career in the Football League, with Rovers earning promotion to League Two at the end of his first campaign.

However, he joined Warrington Town that summer and, after two years on the books with the Cheshire club, he left last month to link up with Prestatyn Town in the second tier of Welsh football.

It is unclear whether Dunn, who also works as a personal trainer, has now left the Cymru North club following the suspension of football in the national lockdown, but the 26-year-old is using social media in a bid to reignite his football career.

Please read and retweet ? part 1/2 This maybe a long shot as I’m in the same boat as a lot of lads but I’m currently a free agent with no representation just want to get back on the pitch playing football so if anyone can help out or knows anybody it would be massively helpful pic.twitter.com/fkipyIJXI4 — Jack Dunn ? (@Jack_Dunn8) February 2, 2021

“This may be a long shot as I’m in the same boat as a lot of lads,” Dunn wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a compilation of his goals for Warrington and Morecambe.

“But I’m currently a free agent with no representation [and] just want to get back on the pitch playing football, so if anyone can help out or knows anybody it would be massively helpful.”

Part 2/2 please read and retweet ?

26 years old

Left footed striker/attacking midfielder

Spent 15 years at Liverpool FC

Loans spells at league 2 – Morecambe, Cheltenham and Burton Albion

1 year at Tranmere rovers

2 years at Warrington Town pic.twitter.com/q0sMyQAIrZ — Jack Dunn ? (@Jack_Dunn8) February 2, 2021

As something of a modern CV, Dunn’s list of his previous employment and playing style is not uncommon among players outside of the top-level bubble, as social media becomes more important in catching the eye of clubs.

This is particularly the case in the current situation, with more and more footballers finding themselves out of work, and for those without an agent, the prospect of securing a deal is increasingly difficult.

Given his pedigree at Liverpool, interest in Dunn’s services will hopefully emerge, but his “long shot” highlights how an upbringing at Kirkby is no guarantee of a long-term career in the game.

There will be support from those within his former club, however, as academy director Alex Inglethorpe oversees an outreach programme for every player to graduate from the Reds’ youth ranks, regardless of whether or not they stay at the club.