Jurgen Klopp will give Fabinho every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Everton but the midfielder is currently considered a major doubt.

The Reds have been without their No.3 since he sustained a muscle injury ahead of last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester City.

Asked prior to that game whether the Brazilian would make the subsequent clashes with RB Leipzig and Everton, Klopp replied: “I don’t know in the moment, we will see. I really don’t know.”

Uncertainty still remains over whether Fabinho will face the Toffees, though This Is Anfield understands that possibility is not yet completely ruled out.

However, club sources have suggested Fabinho would have to progress quickly in his rehabilitation over the coming days to claim a place in the starting XI.

Liverpool are wary of rushing the 28-year-old back into action after his return from a three-game absence against Manchester City was quickly followed by another lay-off.

Extra caution has also been visible in the Reds’ approach to Naby Keita‘s recent rehab from another muscle issue.

The Guinean could realistically have claimed a place on the bench for Tuesday’s win over RB Leipzig, but medical staff are keen to get him as fit as possible before he sees match action in order to avoid further setbacks.

If there is any suggestion that Fabinho could relapse by facing Carlo Ancelotti’s men, Jordan Henderson and Ozan Kabak will likely reprise their partnership at the centre of defence.

With over a week between the Merseyside derby and the Reds’ next match, Fabinho should certainly be available against Sheffield United on Sunday, 28 February.

Liverpool should have Fabinho, Keita and Diogo Jota available for the second-leg against RB Leipzig in mid-March as Klopp’s squad begins to return to fitness.