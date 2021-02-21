Gini Wijnaldum is not looking for excuses for Liverpool’s poor run of form but is firm in his belief that Jurgen Klopp‘s side have enough to turn their fortunes around.

It was another nightmare evening for Liverpool on Saturday, with Everton the latest to inflict defeat to set back their Premier League season once more.

The matchup was one that had never got off on the right foot as mistakes proved costly once more and the inability to find the net ensured it was beyond the Reds’ reach.

There will, of course, be frustration simmering for players and fans alike as poor performances are no longer being converted into points like they previously have.

And as Mohamed Salah did in the aftermath of the defeat to Leicester, Wijnaldum has taken to social media to send a message to the fans.

The Dutchman has been an ever-present this season, missing only two of Liverpool’s 37 games, and while clearly pained by the result there is a clear desire to turn it around as soon as possible.

“Losing yesterday was painful. We are in a difficult period where we create a lot of chances but don’t score the goal. And we give away goals too easy,” he penned on his social media platforms.

“We have to deal with the situation and still have a lot of games to turn it around. All injuries don’t make it easier, but can’t be an excuse.

“I strongly believe we still have a squad who can change it around and we have to work harder to change it around soon.

“We should keep the confidence, keep trying to give everything we can and work all together to bring the season to a good end.”

Some will say they are only words and the proof will be on the pitch, but fronting up to take responsibility for current results should be welcomed.

It’s no secret that injuries have caused a nasty knock-on effect throughout the team but the desire not to use it as “an excuse” and to instead unite together is exactly what is needed.

There is still a lot to fight for and the Reds will know better than anyone that is a job they can only do as a collective.