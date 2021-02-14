Mohamed Salah has vowed to not let “this season to be defined” by Liverpool’s poor recent record, promising to “fight” like the champions the Reds are.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men have found it tough going of late, winning just three of their 12 games since their rout at Palace prior to Christmas.

In that time, they have seen themselves slide from the top of the table to fourth – where games in hand for the opposition could see them slip further.

It leaves Liverpool’s season in a precarious position, but there is certainly still time to turn it all around and that is what the No. 11 is banking on.

Salah has been a bright note in 2021 to date having scored seven goals in what has been a dry patch for the Reds in attack, taking his season tally to 23, and now he has made a promise that his side “will fight like champions” and not allow recent results to define the season.

“It’s been a tough period for many reasons. We are champions and we will fight like champions, until the very end,” Salah penned on his social media accounts.

“We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we’ve had. That is my promise to all of you.”

They are words which will be music to the ears of the Liverpool faithful, not because there was ever a doubt but because it echos what has long been true about this Reds outfit.

They do not give in easily.

It will not happen overnight, but Liverpool can set the foundations for their turnaround one step at a time and it would be most welcome if that came against Leipzig on Tuesday evening.