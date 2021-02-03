Another game and another chance for Mohamed Salah to continue surpassing Reds of yesteryear with his incredible goalscoring feats, and Brighton know the damage he can cause.

Mo Salah has never been on the losing side in a league game at Anfield when he has started. His total stands currently at 64, with one of those coming while with Chelsea.

He has scored four times in his last three outings and is three goals behind Ian St John, who is 13th on the club’s all-time goalscorers list with 118.

Salah has 21 goals during this campaign in all competitions, only two fewer than he netted in the whole of last season.

Positive Numbers

Only Manchester City (seven) have conceded fewer league goals at home in the Premier League this season than Liverpool’s nine.

The Reds have scored more league goals than any other top-flight team so far this season (43) going into this round of fixtures.

Liverpool have not conceded more than once in any of the last 16 league games.

The Reds could record three successive league wins for the first time since winning their opening three games of this campaign.

The so-called ‘front-three’ have scored six times in the last three games – Salah four, Firmino and Mane one each.

Keep Your Eyes Peeled

Alisson could keep his 50th clean sheet for the club in all competitions. Only 11 goalkeepers have previously achieved the feat.

And for Salah, one goal will make it six against Brighton for Liverpool to equal Kenny Dalglish’s club record against the Seagulls. Dalglish netted his in 10 appearances while Salah has scored five in seven games.

Jurgen Klopp could record his 100th win at Anfield as Liverpool manager in all competitions.

The Reds are four goals short of recording 250 goals in league games at Anfield under Klopp.

Not Without Drama

Earlier this season Brighton became the first team to be awarded two penalties against Liverpool in a single game since Tottenham at Anfield in February 2018.

Neal Maupay has scored five of Brighton’s 12 away goals in this season’s league campaign. He missed a penalty in the home meeting with Liverpool last November.

That meeting ended a run of nine successive defeats to Liverpool in league and cup, and it was their first-ever point earned against the Reds in the Premier League.

Lewis Dunk has scored two own goals against Liverpool as well as the one he scored for Albion in this fixture last season.

Brighton have won four of the 32 fixtures with Liverpool in all competitions down the years, losing 19.

Home on the Road?

They have kept clean sheets in three away top-flight outings at Newcastle, Fulham and Leeds.

Two of their away defeats this season have come at Tottenham and Manchester City – both by one-goal margins.

Last Sunday they became the last of the 92 clubs in the top four divisions to record a home win in the league – beating Tottenham 1-0.

Moreover, 12 of their 21 league points this season have come away from home.

The goals scored in each of their last two league wins (1-0 at Leeds and at home to Tottenham) have both been scored in the 17th minute. They have not scored beyond that stage of any of the last four league outings.

A Friend in Friend?

Kevin Friend (Leicestershire) – has referred games between the teams twice – Liverpool winning both.

He has been in charge of two of Brighton’s three away league wins this season, at Newcastle and Leeds (both 1-0).

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 21, Mane 10, Jota 9, Firmino 6, Minamino 4, Jones 3, Wijnaldum 3, Own goals 3, Alexander-Arnold 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1,

Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

Brighton: Maupay 7, MacAllister 3, March 3, Connolly 2, Dunk 2, Gross 2, Jahanbakhsh 2, Trossard 2, Welbeck 2, Bernardo 1, Bissouma 2, Alzate 1, Gyokeres 1, Lamptey 1, own goals 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).