LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp congratulates hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah after the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp eyes Anfield century as Salah moves to surpass 2 Reds legends

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Another game and another chance for Mohamed Salah to continue surpassing Reds of yesteryear with his incredible goalscoring feats, and Brighton know the damage he can cause.

Mo Salah has never been on the losing side in a league game at Anfield when he has started. His total stands currently at 64, with one of those coming while with Chelsea.

He has scored four times in his last three outings and is three goals behind Ian St John, who is 13th on the club’s all-time goalscorers list with 118.

Salah has 21 goals during this campaign in all competitions, only two fewer than he netted in the whole of last season.

 

Positive Numbers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with team-mate Sadio Mané after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Only Manchester City (seven) have conceded fewer league goals at home in the Premier League this season than Liverpool’s nine.

The Reds have scored more league goals than any other top-flight team so far this season (43) going into this round of fixtures.

Liverpool have not conceded more than once in any of the last 16 league games.

The Reds could record three successive league wins for the first time since winning their opening three games of this campaign.

The so-called ‘front-three’ have scored six times in the last three games – Salah four, Firmino and Mane one each.

 

Keep Your Eyes Peeled

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 4, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the 1-0 defeat during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by Propaganda)

Alisson could keep his 50th clean sheet for the club in all competitions. Only 11 goalkeepers have previously achieved the feat.

And for Salah, one goal will make it six against Brighton for Liverpool to equal Kenny Dalglish’s club record against the Seagulls. Dalglish netted his in 10 appearances while Salah has scored five in seven games.

Jurgen Klopp could record his 100th win at Anfield as Liverpool manager in all competitions.

The Reds are four goals short of recording 250 goals in league games at Anfield under Klopp.

 

Not Without Drama

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 28, 2020: Liverpool's James Milner during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-23's and Manchester City FC Under-23's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Earlier this season Brighton became the first team to be awarded two penalties against Liverpool in a single game since Tottenham at Anfield in February 2018.

Neal Maupay has scored five of Brighton’s 12 away goals in this season’s league campaign. He missed a penalty in the home meeting with Liverpool last November.

That meeting ended a run of nine successive defeats to Liverpool in league and cup, and it was their first-ever point earned against the Reds in the Premier League.

Lewis Dunk has scored two own goals against Liverpool as well as the one he scored for Albion in this fixture last season.

Brighton have won four of the 32 fixtures with Liverpool in all competitions down the years, losing 19.

 

Home on the Road?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 30, 2019: manager Graham Potter before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

They have kept clean sheets in three away top-flight outings at Newcastle, Fulham and Leeds.

Two of their away defeats this season have come at Tottenham and Manchester City – both by one-goal margins.

Last Sunday they became the last of the 92 clubs in the top four divisions to record a home win in the league – beating Tottenham 1-0.

Moreover, 12 of their 21 league points this season have come away from home.

The goals scored in each of their last two league wins (1-0 at Leeds and at home to Tottenham) have both been scored in the 17th minute. They have not scored beyond that stage of any of the last four league outings.

 

A Friend in Friend?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 27, 2020: Referee Kevin Friend during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Kevin Friend (Leicestershire) – has referred games between the teams twice – Liverpool winning both.

He has been in charge of two of Brighton’s three away league wins this season, at Newcastle and Leeds (both 1-0).

 

This Season’s Scorers

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 31, 2021: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (R) celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino after scoring the third goalduring the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 21, Mane 10, Jota 9, Firmino 6, Minamino 4, Jones 3, Wijnaldum 3, Own goals 3, Alexander-Arnold 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1,
Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

Brighton: Maupay 7, MacAllister 3, March 3, Connolly 2, Dunk 2, Gross 2, Jahanbakhsh 2, Trossard 2, Welbeck 2, Bernardo 1, Bissouma 2, Alzate 1, Gyokeres 1, Lamptey 1, own goals 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Last chance to buy the Liverpool Mishmash Poster on This Is Anfield!

The perfect gift for any Liverpool fan, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster tells the glorious history of the Reds through hundreds of illustrations.

SHOP NOW
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments