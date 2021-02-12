Liverpool will play RB Leipzig in Budapest for the first leg of their Champions League tie, while the second leg could also be held at a neutral venue, but Jurgen Klopp is not concerned.

The Reds head to Hungary for the opening clash of their last-16 tie against Leipzig, with travel restrictions stopping the English club from travelling to Germany.

Similar issues could affect Leipzig if they were to fly to Anfield to play the second leg, and the two clubs are now exploring their options regarding a neutral venue along with UEFA.

It could be deemed a blow for one or both of the sides, as though home advantage is lessened in a period without fans in stadia, travel is nevertheless an issue in the Champions League.

But Klopp is taking a laissez-faire apporach to the situation, insisting it will not have a “massive difference” in a campaign full of obstacles.

“It’s again something we cannot change, we have no influence on it at all,” he told reporters.

“So we just wait for a moment when somebody tells us where we have to play. In this case now it’s UEFA.

“I think the flight to Hungary is obviously longer than to Germany, especially for the first game maybe it’s an hour difference.

“That’s a difference, but not the main difference, to be honest. Leipzig has the fly there as well.

“Where we play the second game, yes I don’t know yet, it depends on a few decisions we again are not involved in. We will see.

“That’s two games around all the other games, I don’t think it makes a massive difference.

“It would be much nicer if we were allowed to play in Leipzig and especially at Anfield, but it’s not in our hands, so I didn’t really think about it.

“We just accept the decision and prepare the game – after the Leicester game.”