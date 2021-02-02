With new signings in tow, Liverpool head into February preparing for six fixtures across two competitions that could have a real bearing on their success come May.

The Reds began this month with a flurry of transfer activity, with two arrivals at Kirkby as Jurgen Klopp sanctioned last-minute reinforcements at the back.

This has changed the complexion of Liverpool’s campaign ahead, with a real problem position addressed on the back of two victories in the Premier League that have propelled the champions back into contention.

February brings a relentless run of fixtures against top-level opposition and rivals that could make or break the Reds’ season.

Here are Liverpool’s key dates for the diary in February.

February 2 – Champions League squad changes

Ahead of the last-16 clashes with RB Leipzig, Liverpool will be required to submit their final registrations for the knockout stages of the Champions League by 11pm on February 2.

There are likely to be a number of changes, most notably with the inclusion of new signings Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip could be taken off the list and possibly Virgil van Dijk, too.

Nat Phillips is another player who is expected to be included, having left Klopp hamstrung in terms of centre-back options in the group stage due to his omission from the initial squad.

February 3 – Brighton (H)

Liverpool then kick off the month’s action with the visit of Brighton in the Premier League, looking to make it three wins – and possibly three 3-1 wins – on the bounce.

The Seagulls have produced a strong run of form of late, with just two losses in their last 11 in all competitions and four wins in their last six, but head into the clash sitting 17th.

Anfield could play host to at least one debut, with Brighton perhaps the most straightforward fixture for the Reds this month.

February 7 – Man City (H)

Take the three points from Brighton, and this could be an even bigger proposition.

City arrive at Anfield for a clash that pits last season’s champions against this season’s title favourites, and as their revival continues, Liverpool could take a big scalp in the form of Pep Guardiola’s challengers.

Fabinho is pencilled in for a return against City, which would be a major boost to the Reds.

February 13 – Leicester (A)

Another weekend, another in-form side.

Liverpool will hope to make their way to the King Power as league leaders, though there is still a lot of work to do to ensure that is the case, while Leicester can maintain their own title tilt with a big win over Klopp’s side.

With Fabinho in line for a comeback in the previous fixture, this could be the stage for Diogo Jota to make his return to action.

February 16 – RB Leipzig (A)

Though there remain concerns over whether Liverpool will even be permitted to enter Germany due to restrictions on travel, February is currently set to bring the return of the Champions League.

A trip to Leipzig is the backdrop for a first-time clash, with the two sides yet to take each other on, and it represents one of the most exciting ties in the last 16.

With the Anfield leg to come in March, the Reds could seal a big advantage at the Red Bull Arena.

February 20 – Everton (H)

Four months after a Merseyside derby that changed the trajectory of Liverpool’s season, the Reds welcome their city rivals to Anfield looking for retribution.

Having lost Van Dijk for the majority of the season in the 2-2 draw at Goodison in October, along with Thiago for two-and-a-half months, tensions will be high in this February derby.

At one point table-toppers, Everton have now slipped back into their familiar place in midtable, and should be brushed aside by a resurgent Liverpool.

February 28 – Sheffield United (A)

The month ends with a journey to Bramall Lane, and while the Premier League bottom-dwellers will be painted as favourites to suffer defeat, their recent 2-1 win over Man United will be on Klopp’s mind.

Overall, Sheffield United have improved slightly of late, but this fixture should hopefully serve as the icing on the cake for a season-defining month for Liverpool.

Liverpool Academy and Women’s Fixtures

U23s

Brighton (H) – Premier League 2 – Friday, Feb 12, 12pm

Chelsea (A) – Premier League 2 – Friday, Feb 19, 7pm

Arsenal (H) – Premier League 2 – Friday, Feb 26, 7pm

U18s

Blackburn (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Feb 13, 11am

Sunderland (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Feb 20, 1pm

Everton (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Feb 27, 11am

Women

Charlton (A) – Championship – Sunday, Feb 7, 2pm

Coventry United (H) – Championship – Sunday, Feb 14, 2pm

London Bees (H) – Championship – Sunday, Feb 28, 2pm