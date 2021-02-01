Liverpool are expected to announce the signing of centre-back Ben Davies from Preston later on Monday, but the 25-year-old may not be the only defender brought in.

Davies is expected to join the Reds for a deal worth around £1.6 million, swapping the Championship for the Premier League champions in a shock move.

The Englishman arrives following a glut of injuries at the back within Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, and crucially will fill a homegrown slot upon registration with the Premier League.

But with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip sidelined for the long term, Liverpool are attempting to bring in another centre-back before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Reports in France claimed contact with Marseille over a deal for Croatia international Duje Caleta-Car, but with the Ligue 1 club hesitant over allowing the 24-year-old to leave without signing a replacement, a deal broke down as he waited to board a flight to Merseyside.

However, both the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe report that the club are looking to bring in not one, but two centre-backs today.

Bascombe goes as far as to say it is “likely” Davies is not the only signing made in the next hours, with Caleta-Car still “under consideration” – it is possible Marseille agree to a move eventually.

It is also suggested, however, that Arsenal‘s Shkodran Mustafi could be signed, with the German in the final six months of his deal at the Emirates and available for transfer.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce reports that along with Mustafi, Liverpool have weighed up Gleison Bremer (Torino), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Issa Diop (West Ham) and Neven Subotic (free agent) as candidates.

It has been previously claimed that RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate is the club’s priority, long-term target, but a deal for the young Frenchman is unlikely before the summer due to the upcoming Champions League clash between the two sides.

Sepp van den Berg is expected to be the club’s only major departure on deadline day, with the Dutchman due to join Preston on loan as part of the Davies deal.

There is no word on the futures of Adrian or Divock Origi, nor youngsters such as Ben Woodburn, Morgan Boyes and Tony Gallacher.