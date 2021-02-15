This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans show support for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Usually when times are tough, Liverpool fans would show their support inside the stadium and that would certainly be the case at the moment.

Of course, that’s not possible in these unprecedented times, so supporters have shown their support for Jurgen Klopp over the weekend in the only way currently possible.

On Sunday, large banners with ‘Jurgen Klopp YNWA’ were placed outside The Kop, and fans later added messages of support for the boss after the death of his mum last month.

“Strength grows in the moments when you think you can’t go on,” reads one message.

News of Klopp’s mum, Elisabeth, passing away emerged last week, following her death on January 19.

The Liverpool manager has been unable to return to Germany to attend the funeral due to the German government’s pandemic travel restrictions.

Klopp has not spoken publicly about the passing of his mum, but is aware of the messages of support from fans, media and colleagues within the world of football.
