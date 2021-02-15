Liverpool fans show support for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Usually when times are tough, Liverpool fans would show their support inside the stadium and that would certainly be the case at the moment.

Of course, that’s not possible in these unprecedented times, so supporters have shown their support for Jurgen Klopp over the weekend in the only way currently possible.

On Sunday, large banners with ‘Jurgen Klopp YNWA’ were placed outside The Kop, and fans later added messages of support for the boss after the death of his mum last month.

“Strength grows in the moments when you think you can’t go on,” reads one message.

Just went past anfield and whoever done the banners well done! And the people who have left flowers and notes for jurgen over this mum what a nice gesture, also spotted @12thmanstjohns jurgen top outside as well, what a club we support pic.twitter.com/PGa5IGBt4v — Caitlin Stephenson (@caitlinstevo14) February 14, 2021

Just spotted this outside Anfield ??? pic.twitter.com/drpytWZkkF — Rachel Durand (@Rachel_Durand) February 14, 2021

Well done for the placing the top. I placed the flowers. Respect that ? together we stand. Let's spread the word #YNWAJURGEN pic.twitter.com/EO4KiBx26P — Lfc4ever (@Lfc4eve21099859) February 14, 2021

News of Klopp’s mum, Elisabeth, passing away emerged last week, following her death on January 19.

The Liverpool manager has been unable to return to Germany to attend the funeral due to the German government’s pandemic travel restrictions.

Klopp has not spoken publicly about the passing of his mum, but is aware of the messages of support from fans, media and colleagues within the world of football.