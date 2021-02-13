Liverpool were beaten 3-1 away to Leicester on Saturday lunchtime despite going ahead, as they suffered another damaging Premier League result.

Leicester 3-1 Liverpool

Premier League (24), King Power

February 13, 2021

Goals: Salah 67′; Maddison 79′, Vardy 81′, Barnes 85′

The Reds were aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s thumping at the hands of Man City, in what was a key game in the top-four battle.

Ozan Kabak made his Liverpool debut and he enjoyed a solid first half alongside Jordan Henderson, as the two sides headed in goalless at the break.

The champions went ahead midway through the second half, as Mohamed Salah curled home to perfection after a typically outrageous Roberto Firmino assist.

Everything then went horribly wrong for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, with James Maddison equalising after yet more VAR controversy and Jamie Vardy capitalising on an awful mix-up between Alisson and Kabak.

Harvey Barnes completed the scoring late on, as Liverpool slipped further adrift from their rivals above them.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Some supporters lamented the second half capitulation…

Not really mentality monsters season are we? — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 13, 2021

The most troubling part of this for Jurgen Klopp is the way heads dropped and shoulders slumped to allow 1-1 to become 3-1. Even in difficult moments in the three previous years, 1-0 at 78 minutes would never have turned out this way. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 13, 2021

Ran out of words to describe this season. This is beyond bad luck. Collapsed after the Alisson errors last week. Collapsed after the awful VAR call this week. You couldn’t write it. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) February 13, 2021

“Yet another mental collapse…. it’s pretty unbelievable. Mentality giants? Nah…just not this season.” – Gabriel Nedu on Facebook.

European Cup or bust — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) February 13, 2021

Liverpool outstanding up until 1-1. Thiago a liability defensively! The Keeper’s decision making gone awol last 2 games!! #LEILIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 13, 2021

“Much like the Man City game. Controlled the game in periods. Silly fouls given away. Mistakes galore. Midfield sub (Ox in this game) coming in and the midfield then losing shape.” – Worgan on the forums.

We are just handing games away for free now. Very generous of this Liverpool side. Very, very generous. — GaGs (@GagsTandon) February 13, 2021

Others were more level-headed, though…

This season really is death by a thousand cuts for #LFC. They’ll be the usual over analysis and doom predictions but the amount of mitigating factors with zero luck and zero confidence right now is all the analysis you need. Roll on next season. — Si Steers (@sisteers) February 13, 2021

For Liverpool, maybe this is just what happens when your two best defenders are out for the season by mid-November and a replacement doesn't take to the pitch until February 13. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) February 13, 2021

“Disastrous result, but for most of the game, we were definitely the better team. Enforced changes destabilised us somewhat, and Leicester took advantage. Our efforts weren’t helped by the refereeing team however.” – redalways on the forums.

I honestly feel immune to it all now, am numb to the results. It doesn't feel like real football. It shouldn't be like that. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 13, 2021

Liverpool were comfortably better for 70 minutes of this. You only have to laugh at the absolute absurdity of their season. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 13, 2021

Some bemoaned VAR once again…

I don't understand what the blue line is supposed to be touching. pic.twitter.com/DjsuJDWh82 — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) February 13, 2021

You can’t defend your title when you have 1.25 var choices go against you every game Choices Not objective decisions — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) February 13, 2021

“Surely it was offside I don’t get it.” – Steve Jenkins on Facebook.

I still can't figure out how the equaliser isn't offside. Anyone help me out? — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) February 13, 2021

Individuals weren’t free from criticism, though…

Might be in the minority here but if Alisson comes all that way, as a centre-back, you have to let him clear it. He'll have definitely shouted for it. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) February 13, 2021

All starts with Thiago conceding an entirely avoidable free-kick. A brilliant player in possession, but really suspect defensively. No surprise Henderson was so unhappy. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 13, 2021

“Kabak not good enough for PL. Alisson shouldn’t play next game. Thiago over aggressive.” – Em Ka on Facebook.

Blaming Kabak for Alisson sprinting for the ball is out of order. Alisson should’ve been experienced enough not to charge at the ball when Kabak was closest and has only been at the club for 2 weeks. Ali’s mistake. — Samue (@MindOfSamue) February 13, 2021

“Thiago’s foul (which was close to a penalty) starts that sequence. Alisson should be saving that anyway, offside or no. From there it’s the Alisson show again. That’s the match.” – El_Dorado on the forums.

For such an obviously world class footballer I've been staggered by how rash and stupid Thiago is in the tackle. Christ. — Sean (@shornKOOMINS) February 13, 2021

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.