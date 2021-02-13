LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 13, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson looks dejected after Leicester City score the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 3-1. (Pic by Propaganda)
“Out of words”, “Not mentality monsters” – Fans react to Liverpool’s 3-1 collapse at Leicester

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 away to Leicester on Saturday lunchtime despite going ahead, as they suffered another damaging Premier League result.

Leicester 3-1 Liverpool

Premier League (24), King Power
February 13, 2021

Goals: Salah 67′; Maddison 79′, Vardy 81′, Barnes 85′

The Reds were aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s thumping at the hands of Man City, in what was a key game in the top-four battle.

Ozan Kabak made his Liverpool debut and he enjoyed a solid first half alongside Jordan Henderson, as the two sides headed in goalless at the break.

The champions went ahead midway through the second half, as Mohamed Salah curled home to perfection after a typically outrageous Roberto Firmino assist.

Everything then went horribly wrong for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, with James Maddison equalising after yet more VAR controversy and Jamie Vardy capitalising on an awful mix-up between Alisson and Kabak.

Harvey Barnes completed the scoring late on, as Liverpool slipped further adrift from their rivals above them.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Some supporters lamented the second half capitulation…

“Yet another mental collapse…. it’s pretty unbelievable. Mentality giants? Nah…just not this season.”

Gabriel Nedu on Facebook.

“Much like the Man City game. Controlled the game in periods. Silly fouls given away. Mistakes galore. Midfield sub (Ox in this game) coming in and the midfield then losing shape.”

Worgan on the forums.

 

Others were more level-headed, though…

“Disastrous result, but for most of the game, we were definitely the better team. Enforced changes destabilised us somewhat, and Leicester took advantage. Our efforts weren’t helped by the refereeing team however.”

redalways on the forums.

 

Some bemoaned VAR once again…

“Surely it was offside I don’t get it.”

Steve Jenkins on Facebook.

 

Individuals weren’t free from criticism, though…

“Kabak not good enough for PL. Alisson shouldn’t play next game. Thiago over aggressive.”

Em Ka on Facebook.

Thiago’s foul (which was close to a penalty) starts that sequence. Alisson should be saving that anyway, offside or no. From there it’s the Alisson show again. That’s the match.”

El_Dorado on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.
