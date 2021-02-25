A Spanish journalist has made the wild claim that Mohamed Salah “confirmed to him” that he is not happy at Liverpool, in an interview with an Egyptian TV network.

Speculation over Salah’s future with the Reds has mounted throughout the current campaign, fuelled by a number of comments from the No. 11 to various outlets.

Most notably, the Egypt international spoke to Spanish publication AS back in December, conceding that while he wants to “break every record” at Liverpool the situation is “in the club’s hands.”

Salah described Real Madrid and Barcelona as “top clubs,” and it appears that the media in both Spain and his native Egypt are gearing towards a high-profile transfer to LaLiga.

OnTime Sports, a free-to-air network broadcasting out of Cairo, spoke to AS journalist Eduardo Cornago – who conducted the interview with Salah last year – with KingFut providing a transcription.

Cornago is said to have claimed that “Salah has confirmed to me that he is not happy at Liverpool,” before arguing that, out of Real and Barcelona, the Madrid club would “suit him better.”

This follows another interview with OnTime Sports on Wednesday, that being with ex-Bolton forward Jay-Jay Okocha, who strangely advised Salah that he should join Barcelona.

It appears as though the workings are in place to force through a move away from Anfield, though whether they come from the player himself is questionable.

Salah is Egypt’s biggest star, and it would work in the favour of the media in both his homeland and in Spain if he were to swap Liverpool for either Real or Barcelona.

Liverpool are in a strong position when it comes to Salah’s future, however, with his contract not set to expire until 2023, and there is no indication he is looking to leave when it comes to his performances.

The 28-year-old has scored 24 and assisted four in 35 games this season, taking his goal tally to 118 in 187 appearances since arriving from Roma in 2017.

He is a legendary figure on Merseyside, and currently sits joint-13th in the club’s all-time top scorers list, level with Ian St John, excelling this season when fellow forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have struggled for consistency.

During the Reds’ recent run of poor form, he pledged his commitment to the cause and to supporters, taking to Instagram to write: “We are champions and we will fight like champions, until the very end.

“We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we’ve had. That is my promise to all of you.”