Jurgen Klopp explains plans for Liverpool’s “strange” three weeks off

Considering the crazy nature of 2020/21’s schedule, it now seems even more bizarre that the Reds won’t play again for 20 days – but Jurgen Klopp isn’t complaining.

The win over Wolves was Liverpool’s fifth game in the space of 16 days, highlighting the juxtaposition between our recent run and what now lies ahead.

With an international break on the horizon and no further FA Cup action to enjoy, our next game comes on 4 April when we head to Arsenal.

That means Klopp and the Kirkby coaches will have far more time than usual with some of the players, with the South American qualifiers postponed and Naby Keita among those who will be withdrawn from duty early.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win over Wolves, Klopp detailed the plan for the coming days, which will see the players get a couple of free days at least.

“It’s strange! We train completely through the next week, that’s clear,” he said.

“They might have two or three days off, they’ll go to internationals but they will train tomorrow and Friday or Saturday as well.

“They then go to internationals because they play three games – they cannot just have a week off or whatever.”

Of equal importance to the actual three points will be the rebounding of positivity and optimism around the group.

A bad run of results has now given way to successive wins over Leipzig and Wolves, with the Reds now looking at a season run-in with two objectives: try to regain a top-four spot in the league, while going as deep as possible in the Champions League.

Ultimately, the goal from both those targets is the same – to be back in Europe’s top competition next season.

And as Klopp points out, it’s important to do that with a strong mindset, which the recent victories should ensure.

“We’ll train through the period but it’s good because when you have no game for such a long time, you want to go into the break with a positive feeling – and we have a very positive feeling now.”

There may be a concern or two about those on international duties, but the upcoming break will give time for Roberto Firmino to fully recover from injury and see several players get much-needed time off.

After that?

At least 11 games, and it must be pedal to the metal for the entire team, with so much still at stake.