Liverpool took to training in front of the cameras ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig but there was no sign of Roberto Firmino.

The Reds have been in horrible form domestically, but our last outing in Europe did at least provide some respite.

A 2-0 win on the road puts Jurgen Klopp‘s side in a strong position to progress, with the away goals and clean sheet meaning we simply have to avoid defeat by two to be guaranteed of a last-eight spot.

Easier said than done, it might be said, given recent performances at home – but with this game on neutral territory in Hungary, even the current Anfield jinx can’t interfere.

Liverpool will also be boosted by the return of Ozan Kabak, who has quickly become a starting centre-back after his loan move from Schalke.

He missed the weekend loss to Fulham, which also saw Fabinho rested, so there’s the possibility of an all-changed heart of the defence once more for the second leg.

While the usual three centre-backs were missing, along with captain Jordan Henderson, there appeared to be only two other notable absentees.

James Milner was not among those put through their paces in the warm-up session, while Roberto Firmino was also absent too.

Firmino missed the game against Fulham with a knock, and it doesn’t seem likely he’ll return to the squad for this clash, either.

But Milner did start, getting 76 minutes in before being subbed, so his absence here is something of a mystery for now.

As usual, it could simply be the case that the missing players were doing personal warm-up sessions elsewhere or delayed from joining team training for reasons unknown, but at this stage it looks as though Klopp will be picking from 20 outfielders and two senior goalkeepers, with Caoimhin Kelleher also not appearing.

The boss’ press conference, set for around 1.30pm on Tuesday, could provide more hints as to who will be involved.

Liverpool squad training ahead of Leipzig

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian

Defenders: Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Tsimikas, Phillips, N Williams, R Williams, Davies

Midfielders: Keita, Jones, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Cain

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Jota, Shaqiri, Origi