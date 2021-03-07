Liverpool seek to finally bring an end to the rotten Anfield run against Fulham in order to stay alive in the top-four race. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Today’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; N.Williams, R.Williams, Phillips, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita; Salah, Shaqiri, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Origi

Fulham: Areola; Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Lemina, Reed; Cavaleiro, De Cordova-Reid, Lookman; Maja

Subs: Fabri, Hector, Ream, Kongolo, Bryan, Robinson, Anguissa, Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic

