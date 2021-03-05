There were few individual performances to admire in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea, as the Reds suffered another damaging defeat.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were hoping to build on their victory at Sheffield United last Sunday, but they ended up enduring another Anfield nightmare.

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game, firing home on the counter-attack before half-time after Timo Werner had already seen an effort disallowed.

Liverpool’s performance got worse as the minutes passed, and by the time the final whistle arrived, they looked like a team that needed to be put out of their misery.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, NBC Sports, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Sadly, it wasn’t an evening to focus on the best players, with barely anyone covering themselves in glory.

It was another performance to forget for Roberto Firmino (4.1), who got the lowest average rating at Anfield.

The Brazilian looked completely devoid of confidence and quality, with TIA’s Henry Jackson concluding that “this is someone very much past their peak, and it’s painful to watch.”

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo thought Firmino’s “use of the ball was indifferent,” as his current woes show no sign of going away.

Sadio Mane (4.5) was deemed to be the second-worst player against Chelsea, with his form also a huge worry.

Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports highlighted that Liverpool’s No.10 “made a mess of a big chance,” which was indicative of his struggles in recent months.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (4.7) and Thiago (4.7) completed the bottom-three, failing to produce the quality they are famed for.

Jackson bemoaned Trent’s end product, saying it “wasn’t there,” while Doyle thought Thiago was “defensively found wanting” too often.

Finishing on a positive note, Alisson (5.5) and Andy Robertson (5.5) shared the highest average, having tried their best at Anfield.

Prince-Wright claimed that Alisson “did well” overall and FotMob pointed out that Robertson enjoyed an 89 percent pass completion rate.

Next up for Liverpool is a Sunday afternoon clash with Fulham at Anfield, as the Reds look to avoid another dispiriting result.

Frankly, only a win will do, or the Premier League champions can begin to wave goodbye to their top four hopes.