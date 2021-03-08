It was yet more Anfield misery for Liverpool in their 1-0 loss to Fulham on Sunday, with far too many poor performances on show.

The Reds were looking to put an end to a staggering run of five home league defeats in a row, but it got even worse for the Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp made seven changes to the team the lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea, but those same shortcomings were painfully evident.

Mario Lemina scored the only goal of the game just before half-time, with Fulham more than worthy of their victory come the final whistle.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Independent, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Nat Phillips (5.7) and Naby Keita (5.7) earned the joint-highest average rating at Anfield, even if they were far from earth-shattering.

TIA’s Henry Jackson thinks it was “hard not to admire” Phillips’ effort levels for Liverpool, as he performed solidly at the back.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo thought the centre-back was “pretty solid” on the whole, not letting the Reds down like others did.

Meanwhile, the Independent‘s Karl Matchett was impressed with Keita, saying the Guinean “looked good in possession.”

Jackson even believes Liverpool’s No. 8 “did enough to earn a start against former team RB Leipzig on Wednesday night,” which Klopp may consider.

Alisson (5.5) was next in the reckoning – considering how little he had to do, it is a sad indictment of the Reds’ performance that he is ranked so high.

Doyle hailed one “brave stop” to deny Josh Maja, but the Brazilian was invariably a spectator, watching the misery unfold at Anfield.

Neco Williams (4.5) got the lowest average following a torrid afternoon for the Welshman, looking badly out of his depth.

He was “beaten for pace non-stop,” according to Matchett, while FotMob pointed out that his pass completion rate was just 72 percent.

Next up for Liverpool is Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with RB Leipzig in Budapest.