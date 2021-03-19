LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 7, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans “giddy” as Champions League “revenge mission” vs. Real Madrid is a go

In only a matter of weeks, Liverpool will start their quest to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, with Real Madrid the team standing in their way following Friday’s draw.

After easing to the last eight, the Reds were faced with the prospect of meeting any one of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, PSG, Porto, Chelsea or Man City.

And it was Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid who were picked from the pot, bringing memories from the final three years ago back to the surface.

The Reds were, of course, on the wrong end of the result in Kyiv back in 2018 and few will forget how Mo Salah was forced from the field early on thanks to Sergio Ramos.

The first leg is to be held at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, with the Bernabeu out of commission, on April 6/7, before returning to Anfield a week later to complete the tie.

And the realisation of Real Madrid serving as the Reds’ next opponents had fans savouring the matchup, although the absence of fans for the occasion continued to hit hard.

 

A shared feeling of old battles to settle, but no crowds ensure it is bittersweet…

“Gotta say it doesn’t get much better than that, avoided all the serious big boys until the final. Would’ve preferred Porto at the QF but still a very good draw for us.”

TomK42 on This Is Anfield.

 

Some thought it was written in the stars should the Reds progress to the semis…

“Certainly Real Madrid and likely Chelski standing between us and a shot at Number 7. Can’t say I’m displeased. Step it up and heed Istanbul’s call, Redmen!”

NorseDweller on This Is Anfield.

 

And the entire draw was met with excitement over the possibilities…

