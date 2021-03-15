Liverpool dug out an excellent 1-0 victory away to Wolves on Monday night, as Diogo Jota came back to haunt his old team.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League (29), Molineux

March 15, 2021

Goal: Jota 45′

The Reds were playing their last game for almost three weeks, looking to pick up a frustratingly rare league win in 2021.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were the better team in the opening 45 minutes and Jota fired home the only goal of the game against his former club on the stroke of half-time.

Liverpool struggled to create much of note in an attritional second half, but they defended expertly and got over the finish line to pick up a much-needed three points.

Here is how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

A professional win was roundly applauded…

Well I’m not going to be watching the re-run or dashing off to order a DVD but pretty happy with that. Dug in, back four stood up and we saw the job through. Job done. See you in 3 weeks redmen. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) March 15, 2021

Yerssssssss — Paul (@PaulSenior1) March 15, 2021

We can no longer be caught by West Brom. Two down, one to go. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) March 15, 2021

Thank you Liverpool x — Ritchie (@JohnRitchie84) March 15, 2021

Kabak and Phillips were again outstanding at the back…

Franco Baresi wears Nat Phillips pyjamas. — Ross (@rossic89) March 15, 2021

Kabak easy MOTM there — HARVEY ELLIOTT ULTRA (@guydrinkel) March 15, 2021

Kabak’s best & most assured performance to date in a Liverpool shirt. Aggressive in the tackle, but calm & progressive on the ball. Something to build on & my MOTM. #LFC — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) March 15, 2021

In the shadow of the attention that Phillips is getting, Kabak has been low key excellent recently. — Jason Roberts (@JaseRoberts_) March 15, 2021

Another boss performance from these two pic.twitter.com/Rv6e39J0pP — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) March 15, 2021

Ozan Kabak looks like he’s starting to settle into this Liverpool team. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 15, 2021

Kabak has been quietly impressive over recent weeks. He's looked much more composed and confident. Has really benefited from all of the attention going the way of Phillips. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) March 15, 2021

Think Kabak deserves MOTM there. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) March 15, 2021

Thiago had a poor night, however…

He's an amazing footballer, but Thiago was really poor there. All over the place. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 15, 2021

Thiago, with all his experience, cannot really be surprised to see himself subbed. Way off his game tonight — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) March 15, 2021

Worst game Thiago has played for us but it happens. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) March 15, 2021

Whenever Thiago goes in for a tackle. pic.twitter.com/4tjsFzE3VH — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) March 15, 2021

Some fans paid their best wishes to stricken Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio…

No better win than a win in Wolves for the Reds (for me personally). However, I hope Patricio is okay and it isn't serious. — GaGs (@GagsTandon) March 15, 2021

Get well soon Rui Patricio

We take important 3 points but thoughts with Wolves keeper there — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) March 15, 2021

Excellent, ugly win. Centre-backs superb. All the best to Rui Patricio, horrible injury. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 15, 2021

Big three points against a Wolves team that looked dangerous at times, but obviously the injury to Rui Patricio overshadows everything. Hope he's ok. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) March 15, 2021

Nuno: He's okay, he's going to recover so it's okay. — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 15, 2021

