WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, March 15, 2021: Liverpool's Ozan Kabak (L) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traoré during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail Kabak’s role in “big win” and send well-wishes to Rui Patricio

Liverpool dug out an excellent 1-0 victory away to Wolves on Monday night, as Diogo Jota came back to haunt his old team.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League (29), Molineux
March 15, 2021

Goal: Jota 45′

The Reds were playing their last game for almost three weeks, looking to pick up a frustratingly rare league win in 2021.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were the better team in the opening 45 minutes and Jota fired home the only goal of the game against his former club on the stroke of half-time.

Liverpool struggled to create much of note in an attritional second half, but they defended expertly and got over the finish line to pick up a much-needed three points.

Here is how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

A professional win was roundly applauded…

 

Kabak and Phillips were again outstanding at the back…

 

Thiago had a poor night, however…

 

Some fans paid their best wishes to stricken Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

