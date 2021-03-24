Gini Wijnaldum has dismissed claims that he has already agreed a deal with Barcelona, insisting there is still “no news” regarding his future at Liverpool or elsewhere.

Last week, it was reported that Wijnaldum had reached a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish club, tying him to Barcelona upon the expiry of his deal with the Reds.

It certainly seemed possible, given the ongoing links with the Dutchman, but conflicting this were earlier claims that Barcelona had instead opted to focus on the development of Ilaix Moriba.

Barcelona are not the only club touted with an interest in Wijnaldum, of course, with both Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain among those regularly named as suitors.

But the player insists – as he has repeatedly this season – that there is “no news” regarding his future, specifically rejecting the pre-contract deal reports in an interview with Dutch outlet NOS.

“You will always talk about those things and about my future. But as I have said on other occasions, I have no news yet,” he maintained.

“When there is news, I will talk about it, but there is no news. Now, I am here to talk about the games against Turkey, Latvia and Gibraltar.”

Wijnaldum appears to be playing his cards close to his chest, as though there is a possibility that he will simply see out of his Liverpool contract before weighing up his options as a free agent in the summer, it seems unlikely.

To attract interest from the likes of Barcelona, Inter and PSG and not conduct talks, particularly in the current, shaky financial climate, would be a risky move.

Moreover, his key role at Anfield still requires consideration, with the Reds claimed to be keeping their offer for an extension on the table – albeit, not on the terms Wijnaldum and his representatives desire.

Even if he is leaving, it is a testament to the Dutchman’s professionalism that he is attempting to ensure speculation does not take priority over his commitment to club and country.

But “no news” may not be good news for Liverpool in this case, with all signs still pointing to an exit this summer.